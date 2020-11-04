BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 4 November 2020
Advertisement

Heartbreak at the bitter end as shootout denies Peamount of huge Champions League shock

A cruel finish as James O’Callaghan’s side pushed Scottish giants Glasgow City all the way.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 4 Nov 2020, 9:55 PM
34 minutes ago 1,387 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5255408
Peamount defender Niamh Farrelly (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Peamount defender Niamh Farrelly (file pic).
Peamount defender Niamh Farrelly (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Glasgow City 0

Peamount United 0

(Glasgow City win 6-5 on penalties)

HEARTBREAK AT THE bitter end. A cruel finish, but that’s football unfortunately.

After 120 minutes where Ireland’s Uefa Women’s Champions League representatives Peamount left absolutely everything on the pitch and flew the flag with distinction, their European dream came to a disappointing end after a penalty shootout.

Ultimately, it was Glasgow goalkeeper Lee Helen Alexander who sent her side marching on, as expected, as Peamount duo Lauryn O’Callaghan and Áine O’Gorman missed their spot kicks, but this one went right down to the wire. 

Captain O’Gorman asked her Peas side to play with “no fear” as they faced the all-conquering Scottish powerhouse — and that’s exactly what they did, inspired by heroics from goalkeeper and player-of-the-match Niamh Reid Burke.

The players believed they could get a result against Scotland’s 13-in-a-row champions on their home patch — and they so very nearly did. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

This was a really tall order for amateur outfit Peamount against a full-time, though not yet fully professional, Glasgow, who reached the quarter-final stages of this competition last year, only to exit at the hands of eventual finalists Wolfsburg.

But Glasgow — home to Irish duo Tyler Toland and Clare Shine — avoided a massive opening round shock, and now advance in the competition, while Peamount’s focus reverts to the business end of the domestic season.

Full report to follow. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie