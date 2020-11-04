Heartbreak at the bitter end as shootout denies Peamount of huge Champions League shock

Glasgow City 0

Peamount United 0

(Glasgow City win 6-5 on penalties)

HEARTBREAK AT THE bitter end. A cruel finish, but that’s football unfortunately.

After 120 minutes where Ireland’s Uefa Women’s Champions League representatives Peamount left absolutely everything on the pitch and flew the flag with distinction, their European dream came to a disappointing end after a penalty shootout.

Ultimately, it was Glasgow goalkeeper Lee Helen Alexander who sent her side marching on, as expected, as Peamount duo Lauryn O’Callaghan and Áine O’Gorman missed their spot kicks, but this one went right down to the wire.

Captain O’Gorman asked her Peas side to play with “no fear” as they faced the all-conquering Scottish powerhouse — and that’s exactly what they did, inspired by heroics from goalkeeper and player-of-the-match Niamh Reid Burke.

The players believed they could get a result against Scotland’s 13-in-a-row champions on their home patch — and they so very nearly did.

This was a really tall order for amateur outfit Peamount against a full-time, though not yet fully professional, Glasgow, who reached the quarter-final stages of this competition last year, only to exit at the hands of eventual finalists Wolfsburg.

But Glasgow — home to Irish duo Tyler Toland and Clare Shine — avoided a massive opening round shock, and now advance in the competition, while Peamount’s focus reverts to the business end of the domestic season.

