Substitute Kerri Letmon was the match-winner for Peamount in Croatia (file pic). Tom Maher/INPHO
UWCL

Peamount advance in CL qualifiers, while Saoirse Noonan's hat-trick fires Celtic through

Kerri Letmon’s extra-time winner sent Peas through to a Round 1 final this Saturday.
1.50pm, 4 Sep 2024
289
0

PEAMOUNT UNITED SEALED a brilliant extra-time victory in Croatia this morning to advance to the final stage of the first round of Champions League qualifiers, while a hat-trick by Republic of Ireland international Saoirse Noonan also sent Celtic through to a Round 1 final.

A 96th-minute goal by substitute Kerri Letmon earned Peamount a 2-1 victory over Belarusians Dinamo-BGU FK at the Stadion Gradski vrt in Osijek.

Jim Callaghan’s side will now advance to the final of their four-team qualification tournament, the winner of which will advance to Round 2 of qualification. Peas will face either hosts Osijek or Slovakian outfit Spartak Myjava this Saturday.

Victory over Dinamo-BGU was no mean feat to start. Their side packed with Belarus internationals, Dinamo found themselves behind to an early Ella Dolan strike before Anna Sas levelled from a corner on 33 minutes.

A cagey affair eventually required extra-time and it was a composed finish by replacement Kerri Letmon in the first period which ultimately separated the sides as the champions of Ireland held out for a 2-1 victory.

Celtic, meanwhile, were playing in an equivalent tournament in Lithuania and found themselves 1-0 down to Finnish champions KuPS Kuopio when Roosa Ariyo netted on 18 minutes.

The first-time Scottish champions trailed until the hour mark when Elena Sadiku sprung former Cork City attacker Saoirse Noonan from the bench for her Champions League debut.

Noonan levelled with a close-range header three minutes later and the sides cancelled each other out as far as extra-time thereafter.

The day belonged to Noonan and Celtic, however, as the three-cap Ireland international fired home seconds into the afters, and again on 98 minutes, to send the Celts through to their own Round 1 final.

They’ll face either tournament hosts Gintra or Moldovans Agarista Anenii Noi for a place in Round 2.

