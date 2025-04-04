Derry City need comeback to win after early Cork City goal

Derry City 2

Cork City 1

Simon Collins reports from the Ryan McBride Brandywell

MICHAEL DUFFY SCORED the winning goal into Brandywell Stadium’s new North Stand as Derry City came from behind to clinch a precious win on Foyleside.

It was the winger’s fifth goal in eight games as he equalled his tally for last season and it was a memorable one in front of the impressive £2 million stand which housed 850 supporters for the official test event.

All three goals on the night were scored in front of the 2,800 capacity Brandywell Road terrace but it was Cork City who opened the scoring in the first half.

The home supporters were stunned into silence on 14 minutes when Kitt Nelson rose to head home Bernardo Couto’s pinpoint cross.

Adam O’Reilly was fortunate not to be penalised for a clumsy challenge on Rio Shipston inside the Derry penalty area. Shaun Patton had the best of Derry’s chances in a dismal opening half for the home lot but there was a big shift in the second half with Derry subs Dom Thomas and Gavin Whyte making an instant impact.

Derry found the equaliser on 65 minutes when Liam Boyce unselfishly headed back across the face of the Cork goalmouth and Ronan Boyce found the top corner with a brilliant overhead kick.

Derry's Ronan Boyce scores a goal from a bicycle kick. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

That sparked the comeback and when Thomas spread the play to Duffy on 74 minutes the winger beat his man and fired clinically into the far corner for what proved the winner.

It’s four matches unbeaten for Tiernan Lynch’s men who moved into sixth place in the table having taken seven points from their last three fixtures. The result also stretched Derry’s unbeaten run over Cork to 13 matches stretching back to 2019.

It was a scrappy opening and despite Derry’s dominance on the ball it was the visitors who broke the deadlock with the first meaningful attack of the match on 14 minutes.

Cork left back Couto raced into the Derry penalty area before delivering an inviting cross towards the back post from the byline and Nelson rose highest to head into the bottom corner to silence the 850 Derry supporters behind the goal in the new stand.

Derry midfielder Adam O’Reilly survived a scare five minutes before the break as he tumbled Rio Shipston inside the penalty area but match referee Aaron O’Dowd waved play on.

Derry’s best chance of the half arrived on the stroke of half-time after good link up play on the right involving McMullan and Ronan Boyce. The City right-back found the feet of Patton who laid it back into the path of Holt and the Scotsman’s first time strike narrowly missed the post.

Derry went in at the break trailing to that Nelson header and Brandywell boss Lynch had a big teamtalk on his hands after an unispiring first half performance.

O’Reilly rifled an effort just wide of the post after good work from Liam Boyce to win the ball back at the start of the second half. Mbeng should’ve done better with his header from Couto’s corner kick on 58 minutes as the Frenchman got in between two Derry defenders to meet the cross.

Cork had a great opportunity with a free-kick right on the edge of the penalty area and Couto’s curling strike was turned over the crossbar by Brian Maher.

Cork’s Darragh Crowley and Derry's Michael Duffy. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

Lynch finally went to his bench on 62 minutes with Gavin Whyte coming on for his first appearance in three matches alongside Dom Thomas.

And both substitutes made an instant impact as Thomas raced past his marker on the right before cutting back to Whyte. The former Portsmouth man picked out the run of O’Reilly who somehow fired the wrong side of the post from 12 yards.

Suddenly Cork were on the backfoot and Derry got back on level terms in stunning fashion, scoring into the North Stand.

Liam Boyce headed across the face of the Cork goal on 65 minutes and his namesake Ronan found the bottom corner of the net with a well executed overhead kick.

Thomas was once again in the thick of the action as he dribbled into the Cork final third before finding Duffy in space. The City winger raced past Darragh Crowley, shifted the ball onto his left foot and fired clinically into the far corner.

There were six minutes additional time signalled but there were worrying scenes for Cork as Ruairi Keating was stretchered off after lengthy treatment on the pitch.

Derry City: Maher; R Boyce, Cann, Holt, Doherty (Benson 86); McMullan (Thomas 62), O’Reilly, Winchester (Todd 86), Duffy; Patton (Whyte 62), L. Boyce.

Cork City: Troost, Couto (Kiernan 81), Mbeng, Shipston (Skieters 81), Lyons, Keating, Nolan (Dunne 87), O’Sullivan, Nelson (Fitzpatrick 70), Murray, Crowley.

Referee: Aaron O’Dowd (Dublin).