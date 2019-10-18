This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 18 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Penaud and Dupont passed fit for France's quarter-final showdown with Wales

Jacques Brunel has made just one change to the side which began in such impressive fashion against Argentina.

By AFP Friday 18 Oct 2019, 10:55 AM
24 minutes ago 321 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4856582
Penaud in training.
Image: Christophe Ena
Penaud in training.
Penaud in training.
Image: Christophe Ena

FRANCE STARS DAMIAN Penaud and Antoine Dupont have shrugged off injury worries to take their place in Les Bleus’ team for Sunday’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Wales.

Electric wing Penaud (lower stomach) and livewire scrum-half Dupont (back) take their place in a starting XV that will be captained by hooker Guilhem Guirado, who makes his first start since the win over Argentina.

“If he hadn’t recovered, we wouldn’t play him,” Brunel said of Penaud, “the same goes for Antoine Dupont. We’ve protected them a bit, looked after them and they are 100% fit today.”

The cancellation of France’s final pool match against England due to Typhoon Hagibis meant that Brunel had not returned to a side resembling the one that forced a 23-21 victory over the Pumas on the opening weekend.

For a clash with Grand Slam winners Wales, Brunel made one change from that team, drafting in South African-born Bernard Le Roux in place of Arthur Iturria in the second row.

“We know how active he is, we’ve seen that since the start of the tournament,” Brunel said.

“We love that back-row/second-row player profile. He’s very active around the park and loves contact.”

Iturria, who also fits that profile, but is not quite the physical wrecking ball that Le Roux can be on his day, misses out on the match-day 23, Brunel instead naming lock Paul Gabrillagues and number eight Louis Picamoles among the replacements.

Maxime Medard will start at fullback alongside wingers Penaud and Yoann Huget, while Fiji-born Virimi Vakatawa and Gael Fickou are in midfield. Dupont will partner Romain Ntamack at half-back, with Baptiste Serin and Camille Lopez on the bench.

Guirado packs down between props Rabah Slimani and Jefferson Poirot, while Le Roux is joined in the boiler house by Sebastien Vahaamahina.

Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon and Wenceslas Lauret form a combative back-row that will have its work cut out against Six Nations champions Wales.

Chat, Cyril Baille and Emerick Setiano provide front-row cover, while Vincent Rattez, called up as a replacement for Thomas Ramos, is preferred to Sofiane Guitoune as the back-three option from the bench.

“I can’t say where we’ll end up,”said Brunel, “but inside, I really feel something very positive from these four months of adventure during which different generations of players have come together.

“We can but hope to capitalise on that feeling and use that energy… which can offer up something very, very interesting.”

Flanker Ollivon added that France’s World Cup pedigree, having played three finals and reached the semi-finals on six occasions, was not something on which the players dwelled.

“When you come into a competition, you don’t really think back to what’s already past,” he said, “but France has a fantastic history in the World Cup, we know that and obviously want to stay at that level of performance.

“Now we’re in the quarter-finals, we want to stay as long as possible.”

France

15. Maxime Medard
14. Damian Penaud
13. Virimi Vakatawa
12. Gael Fickou
11. Yoann Huget
10 Romain Ntamack
9. Antoine Dupont

1. Jefferson Poirot
2. Guilhem Guirado (Capt)
3. Rabah Slimani
4. Bernard Le Roux
5. Sebastien Vahaamahina
6. Wenceslas Lauret
7. Charles Ollivon
8. Gregory Alldritt

Replacements:

16. Cyril Baille
17. Camille Chat
18. Emerick Setiano
19. Paul Gabrillagues
20. Louis Picamoles
21. Baptiste Serin
22. Camille Lopez
23. Vincent Rattez

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie