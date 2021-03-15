BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 15 March 2021
Advertisement

'He was not selected, that’s all' - Pep Guardiola denies Raheem Sterling row

The Manchester City boss left England forward Sterling out of his squad for Saturday’s victory at Fulham.

By Press Association Monday 15 Mar 2021, 4:20 PM
12 minutes ago 189 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5382189
Raheem Sterling (file pic).
Image: PA
Raheem Sterling (file pic).
Raheem Sterling (file pic).
Image: PA

PEP GUARDIOLA has rubbished suggestions of a disagreement with Raheem Sterling as he prepares his Manchester City squad for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach.

City manager Guardiola left England forward Sterling out of his matchday squad for the Premier League leaders’ victory at Fulham on Saturday as he rotated his players.

There were social media rumours afterwards that the pair had fallen out over the matter, but they were swiftly denied by Sterling.

Now Guardiola has insisted that Sterling has responded well to his omission and the 26-year-old will be back in contention to face Monchengladbach in the second leg of their last-16 tie in Budapest.

Guardiola said: “He travels with the team, of course. All the squad travel to Budapest to play the Champions League.

“Raheem and all the players always train and react really well. I don’t expect they are happy, the guys don’t play, it is normal, it has always happened since football was created.

“Raheem has been so important and is so important for the team and all of us.

“All the players respect my decisions, of course they do. I never found in my career in 14 years as a manager one player who was happy when they don’t play, but they react and behave really well.”

Guardiola added that it was not necessary for Sterling to have to deny the rumours that the pair had had a disagreement.

“Some crazy rumours on socials today… That’s absolutely FALSE,” Sterling wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “Looking forward to a big week with the team.”

Asked about this tweet, Guardiola said: “He doesn’t need to do it. Nothing happened. He was not selected, that’s all.

“Sometimes during the season, for example when we travelled to Stamford Bridge, we had 14 first-team players and the rest were from the Academy. In that position, it is easy to make the selection and everybody is happy and involved.

“When you have 20 top-class players (available) who have had incredible success, it will always be unfair on them. That is the point. I now have 20 players.

“In that (Fulham) game he (Sterling) was not selected but in another game, it was other players.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

In an interesting press conference to preview the Monchengladbach game, which City will begin with a 2-0 aggregate lead, Guardiola also publicly knocked down claims from defender Oleksandr Zinchenko that his side can win the quadruple.

Speaking before his manager, left-back Zinchenko responded positively when asked if City can win all four trophies in which they are competing this term.

“Of course everything is possible,” said the 24-year-old Ukrainian. “We have an unbelievable squad, the best players in the world. Definitely, why not?

“Inside the dressing room I can see hungry eyes. Everyone is so hungry for the titles. That’s what we want.”

Guardiola almost immediately disagreed.

“I am older than Mr Zinchenko, I have more experience and I don’t agree with him,” said the City boss, who is 26 years the left-back’s senior. “The only thing he has to be worried about is trying to do a good game tomorrow and try to go through.

“Four titles is a utopia. It never happened before and I think it’s never going to happen. We just think about this one, then the next one at Goodison Park, then the international break. If you ask me if I’d agree with Zinchenko, I’d say no, completely not.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie