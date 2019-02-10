This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 10 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'People need time': Guardiola sympathises with Sarri as Chelsea suffer heaviest defeat in 28 years

Chelsea’s 6-0 loss at Manchester City was their record Premier League loss, but Pep Guardiola says Maurizio Sarri needs more time.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Feb 2019, 9:04 PM
32 minutes ago 1,251 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4487144
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

PEP GUARDIOLA SYMPATHISED with Maurizio Sarri and urged Chelsea to give the Italian more time after Manchester City thrashed the Blues 6-0 in their record Premier League defeat.

Sarri’s side have lost their past three away Premier League games by an aggregate 12-0 scoreline after they were demolished at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Sergio Aguero’s treble saw the City striker draw level with Alan Shearer’s record of 11 Premier League hat-tricks, with Raheem Sterling contributing a brace and Ilkay Gundogan also on target.

Chelsea trailed 4-0 after 25 minutes and Sarri told Sky Sports following the match that he expects to hold talks with the club’s board over his future.

Guardiola, though, feels Sarri should be shown patience and drew parallels with his first season in charge of City, which saw the club fail to win a trophy.

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Eden Hazard dejected at full-time at the Etihad on Sunday. Source: Nick Potts

“I know what he wants to do,” Guardiola told a news conference after City leapfrogged Liverpool to reclaim top spot in the Premier League table. 

“This kind of person, these type of games, the football helps to make it better. They beat us at Stamford Bridge [in December] and against Napoli last season [in the Champions League] it was tight, they were better in moments. 

“But people don’t understand how difficult the first year can be. People need time, [it] only depends on the owners, the people in charge need to believe.

“I came to Manchester City – the bosses, chairman, [director of football] Txiki [Begiristain], he knows me. He doesn’t believe I’m bad when we lose and good when we win. That’s why I’m enjoying it in Manchester. We were good in all aspects and that’s why we won.”

Sarri stormed down the tunnel without shaking Guardiola’s hand at the full-time whistle, but the City boss said it was not an issue.

“I spoke with [Sarri's assistant] Gianfranco [Zola] and it’s no problem,” Guardiola said. “I have a good relationship with him.”

David Silva was a surprise substitute for City with Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho and the fit-again Kevin De Bruyne preferred in midfield.

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Chelsea were embarrassed at the Etihad on Sunday. Source: Nick Potts

“I need him, I miss him when he’s not playing but I took the decision and try to be honest,” Guardiola said of omitting David Silva, who came off the bench. 

“Sometimes lately I don’t play Kevin, Sergio, it’s what I believe, I see the opponents, it’s difficult. Dropping Gundogan is difficult, for the rhythm they have, Gundo and Kevin in that situation [were more suitable selections].

“But I need Silva as he’s the best in the world in those small spaces, it’s impossible to find it. But today I thought it was demanding, physically. It was a good decision.

“He played the last two games and was key. Especially in the second half at Goodison [Park, against Everton], we have a lot of games and we’ll try to have everyone involved.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Munster man Farrell keen for opportunity to build on Edinburgh impression
    Munster man Farrell keen for opportunity to build on Edinburgh impression
    Gatland warns no-holds barred as Wales target record
    Ireland still looking for 'fluidity' despite step forward in Scotland
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Tipperary hit for six as Dublin get their league defence back on track
    Tipperary hit for six as Dublin get their league defence back on track
    Meath survive second-half comeback to see off Armagh in Navan
    Jim Gavin denies reports that Jason Sherlock has left Dublin's management set-up
    IRELAND
    Analysis: The latest Joe Schmidt special sees Stockdale scorch past Scots
    Analysis: The latest Joe Schmidt special sees Stockdale scorch past Scots
    Roux and Farrell earn Schmidt praise as Ireland get 'a rise in temperature'
    Ireland expect Johnny Sexton to 'bounce back quickly' after failing HIA
    SCOTLAND
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    Schmidt's Ireland bid to get Six Nations campaign up and running in Edinburgh

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie