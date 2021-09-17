Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Friday 17 September 2021
Advertisement

Pep Guardiola not sorry after criticism over comments about Manchester City fans

The remarks have irritated some supporters who feel the manager has questioned their loyalty.

By AFP Friday 17 Sep 2021, 1:43 PM
1 hour ago 1,401 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5551721
Pep Guardiola (file pic).
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Pep Guardiola (file pic).
Pep Guardiola (file pic).
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

PEP GUARDIOLA insists he will not apologise for urging more supporters to attend Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Southampton on Saturday.

The City boss said in midweek that he would like a bigger crowd than the 38,062 that attended Wednesday’s Champions League encounter against RB Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium.

Those comments have irritated some fans who feel the manager has questioned their loyalty but Guardiola says that is a misinterpretation of his comments.

He said at a press conference: “Did I say after the game against Leipzig that I was disappointed that the stadium was not full? An interpretation is an interpretation.

“I am not going to apologise for what I said. What I said was we would love, and we need, the support.

“It doesn’t matter how many people come but I invite them to come and enjoy the game because we need the support.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Guardiola says he would never criticise supporters for being unable to attend matches.

He said: “I am entirely grateful for the support that we had against Leipzig. I never have the words to ask why people don’t come. If you can’t come then don’t come.

“If you want to come it’s a pleasure, if you don’t then don’t.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie