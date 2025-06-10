Man City appoint ex-Klopp assistant Lijnders to coaching staff

MANCHESTER CITY ON Tuesday confirmed the appointment of two former Liverpool coaches to Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff, including Jurgen Klopp’s ex-assistant Pepijn Lijnders.

The Dutchman arrives at the Etihad Stadium alongside a new set-piece coach, James French, who has spent the past 13 years at Anfield.

The appointments follow the departures of three members of Guardiola’s backroom staff.

Lijnders, 42, worked under Brendan Rodgers and Klopp at Liverpool.

He left the club along with Klopp at the end of the 2023/24 season and took up the post of head coach at Red Bull Salzburg but was sacked in December.

City director of football Hugo Viana said: “Pepijn and James have each amassed huge experience working in their individual roles over the past few years.

“Their talent, application, work ethic and all-round commitment are totally aligned with the values that underpin how Pep wants football to be played.”

Guardiola’s team endured a disappointing 2024/25 campaign, finishing third in the Premier League and failing to win a trophy for the first time in eight years.

They will travel to the expanded 32-team Club World Cup in the United States as defending champions after winning the competition under its previous guise in Saudi Arabia two years ago.

The month-long tournament starts on June 14, with City opening their campaign against Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca in Philadelphia four days later.

©AFP