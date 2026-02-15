More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo
Managerial merry-go-round

Nottingham Forest appoint Vitor Pereira as fourth boss this season

Sean Dyche was sacked on Thursday after a 0-0 draw with Wolves.
12.27pm, 15 Feb 2026

LAST UPDATE | 19 mins ago

NOTTINGHAM FOREST HAVE confirmed the appointment of Vitor Pereira as their new head coach on an 18-month deal just three days after Sean Dyche’s exit.

The 57-year-old Portuguese has been handed the task of dragging the club away from the fringes of the Premier League relegation zone.

A club statement said: “Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm that Vitor Pereira has been appointed as head coach on an 18-month deal.

“He will be joined by coaching staff Filipe Jorge Monteiro Almeida (assistant coach), Luis Miguel Moreira Da Silva (assistant coach), Bruno Filipe Araujo De Moura (head of physical performance and opposition analysis) and Pedro Simao Capela Silva Lopes (opposition analyst).”

Pereira becomes Forest’s fourth boss this season after Nuno Espirito Santo, Ange Postecoglou and Dyche, who was sacked in the early hours of Thursday morning after a 0-0 home draw with bottom-of-the-table Wolves left the club sitting just three points above the bottom three.

The side he inherits has won just once in its last five league games and faces Fenerbahce – one of the new head coach’s former clubs – in Turkey in the Europa League play-offs on Thursday.

Pereira made his name in his native Portugal, guiding Porto to back-to-back league titles before heading for Greece via a spell in Saudi Arabia and winning the double with Olympiacos.

The much-travelled coach has also worked in Turkey, China and Brazil, and gained experience of the English top flight – and in particular a successful survival fight – during his time at Wolves.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie