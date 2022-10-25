Period concerns prompt Manchester City to change colour of shorts

MANCHESTER CITY have become the latest English football team to say they will change the colour of their women’s team shorts in response to players’ concerns about wearing white while on their periods.

Recently, both West Brom and Stoke have announced a switch to navy and red shorts respectively for their women’s sides, following consultation with the players.

And after City manager Gareth Taylor said last week his team needed to look at the issue, it was announced Tuesday that white shorts will no longer feature as part of the club’s women’s team kit from the 2023/24 season.

A statement from kit manufacturers Puma and Manchester City said: “As a result of player feedback and the underlying topic of women wanting to move away from wearing white shorts while on their periods, we have decided to implement changes to the products we offer to our female players.

“Starting from the 2023/24 season, we will not be providing white shorts to our female athletes.”

The issue of white shorts for female athletes was raised again while the England women’s team won the European Championship in July while playing in an all-white kit.

At the time, the English Football Association said players would continue to wear white shorts but that changing colours “will be taken into consideration for future designs”.

