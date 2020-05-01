This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 1 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former world snooker champion Peter Ebdon retires to avoid spinal surgery

Ebdon signs off having won the 2002 World Championship.

By AFP Friday 1 May 2020, 8:28 AM
9 minutes ago 121 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5089016
Peter Ebdon, pictured at the China Open last year.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Peter Ebdon, pictured at the China Open last year.
Peter Ebdon, pictured at the China Open last year.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FORMER WORLD SNOOKER champion Peter Ebdon on Thursday has retired from the sport to avoid having to endure daunting spinal surgery.

The 49-year-old, who has been plagued by neck, back, shoulder and arm pain, won the 2002 world title, beating Stephen Hendry in an 18-17 final thriller.

He was also a two-time runner-up.

“I had an MRI scan about seven weeks ago which picked up significant wear and tear in my neck,” Ebdon said.

“Two of the vertebrae need to be replaced, which is not an operation I want to have because if it went wrong I could be in a wheelchair for the rest of my life.

“It’s far too risky. The professor explained to me that it wouldn’t be a cure. It could work, but it could make things worse and I would probably need to have it again in 10 years.”

© AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie