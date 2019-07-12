This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tyrone's Peter Harte available for Super 8s opener after having black card rescinded

The forward will be free to line out against Roscommon tomorrow thanks to the Central Hearings Committee’s decision.

By Ben Blake Friday 12 Jul 2019, 5:25 PM
Harte is set to feature on Saturday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

PETER HARTE HAS been cleared to play for Tyrone in tomorrow evening’s Super 8s meeting with Roscommon (5pm). 

The influential forward was black-carded late in the Round 4 qualifier win over Cavan last Sunday — his third black card this summer, having already picked up two against Donegal and Longford. 

That meant he was due to receive a one-match suspension that would have saw him miss Saturday’s game at Dr Hyde Park. 

However, Tyrone manager Mickey Harte said afterwards that they were planning to appeal all three of his nephew’s black cards, adding that he would be “disgusted” if Peter wasn’t available. 

At a Central Hearings Committee (CHC) meeting at Croke Park last night, the decision was made to rescind the black card from the win over Longford. 

As a result, Harte is set to line out against the Rossies in his county’s Super 8s opener. 

