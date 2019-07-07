This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tyrone boss 'would be disgusted' if Harte's ban is not overturned for Super 8s opener

Mickey Harte says Tyrone will be appealing all three of his nephew’s black cards.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 7 Jul 2019, 2:03 PM
36 minutes ago 1,859 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4714152
Mickey Harte and Peter Harte after last year's Super 8s win over Roscommon.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Mickey Harte and Peter Harte after last year's Super 8s win over Roscommon.
Mickey Harte and Peter Harte after last year's Super 8s win over Roscommon.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

TYRONE ARE SET to appeal all three of the black cards Peter Harte picked up this summer as they bid to have his one-match ban overturned.

Harte was black-carded late in their round 4 qualifier win over Cavan yesterday, which followed his recent black cards against Donegal and Longford.

As it stands, Harte is suspended for Tyrone’s Super 8s opener against Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park next Saturday evening due to an accumulation of three cards, which resulted in a one-game suspension.

GAA rules dictate that three black cards must be obtained before a player can appeal any of them.

Manager Mickey Harte questioned whether any of Harte’s infractions were worthy of a black and confirmed they’d bid to have his ban squashed.

“We’re going to appeal all three (black cards),” he told Sky Sports. “I don’t think any of the three he got in recent games were black cards at all.

“I have to ask myself the question, if you’re looking at this game, in the stage of the game it happened, why in God’s name would Petey Harte want to take any risk of a black card?

“If we look across the game, I saw other incidents across the game which to me would have merited a black card more than what he did. Any of the black cards he got, the general consensus of opinion is they’re very harsh.

“I think some people have lost track of why this was introduced at all. It was introduced to stop cynical play, deliberate pull-downs or deliberate trips, by hand or foot.

“And I suppose the fact that you have to get three before you can appeal any tells its own story. So many of them are appeal-able that they don’t want to be taking them up every week if one comes up, because that’s what happens.”

When asked if he expected his nephew to be available for the Super 8s opener, he replied: “I certainly do. I would be disgusted if he’s not.

“I think there’d be something seriously wrong with our disciplinary system if any of those (black cards) can stand.”

