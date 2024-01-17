'It massively strengthens O’Mahony’s hand if he wants to play beyond the end of the season'

PETER O’MAHONY’S selection as Ireland captain for the Six Nations, despite his IRFU central contract being due to expire at the end of the season, was the first topic of discussion on today’s Rugby Weekly Extra Podcast.

Host Gavan Casey said the optics of Munster potentially not being able to retain the Ireland captain over the next few months would be “very strange”.

“It is a strange scenario,” said Murray Kinsella, rugby journalist with The 42. “It obviously massively strengthens Peter O’Mahony’s hand if he wants to play on beyond the end of the season, which it sounds like he might have wanted, and yet that picture is changing seemingly every day in what’s going to happen there.

“At the moment, as far as I understand, Munster haven’t made an offer and he is due to come off his IRFU contract but . . . David Nucifira’s heading off very shortly, David Humpreys is going to come in. Andy Farrell has his own ideas about what should happen as well, and I think that picture could change in a number of instances, not just O’Mahony’s, as that transition happens from Nucifora to Humpreys.”

Kinsella said the Ireland head coach will not be preoccupied with the next four year cycle leading to the 2027 World Cup as he has more pressing priorities.

“From Farrell’s point of view, and I suppose people get caught up in a new World Cup cycle, what are they going to do for the next four years, but his job right now is to try and defend the Grand Slam,” Kinsella said.

“Obviously the next World Cup is important to Ireland. The most important thing on his agenda is to try to win that Six Nations and clearly he feels that Peter O’Mahony, right now, who is contracted to the IRFU, right now, remains an excellent player – right now.”

