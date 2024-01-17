O'Mahony the right choice as Ireland captain despite uncertain future

SOMETHING INTERESTING IS going on when Peter O’Mahony isn’t the most obvious candidate to captain a team.

Yet ahead of today’s Six Nations squad announcement O’Mahony’s name was just another in the cloud of speculation surrounding Johnny Sexton’s successor as Ireland captain. James Ryan was perhaps the favourite, with his Leinster teammates Garry Ringrose and, to a lesser extent, Caelan Doris also in the mix. Ulster’s Iain Henderson was another strong contender having captained his country twice before.

All worth consideration, but none can point to the same level of experience and profile which O’Mahony carries. In normal circumstances, he would be the natural and obvious choice to lead Ireland in the upcoming Six Nations.

However the uncertainty which currently surrounds the Munster flanker’s future meant his coronation as Ireland’s next captain had appeared anything but straightforward before confirmation arrived earlier today.

As it stands, we still don’t know if O’Mahony will be playing in Ireland beyond the end of the current campaign. It has been expected the Cork native will come off his IRFU central contract at the end of the season and Munster say talks on a new deal for their most influential player are ‘ongoing’.

O'Mahony has captained Ireland on 10 occasions. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

It would be highly unusual for the Ireland captain to not be on a central contract, and while today’s news does not necessarily mean a new IRFU deal will be forthcoming, there should at least be some clarity sooner rather than later. Today’s development at the very least strengthens O’Mahony’s case at the negotiation table.

Andy Farrell will speak to the media at Monday’s Six Nations launch event in Dublin while O’Mahony himself will be on media duty ahead of Ireland’s tournament opener away to France on 2 February.

Deal or no deal, the 34-year-old will continue to be a central figure for Ireland heading into his 12th year as an international player.

It’s an interesting turn of events from that deeply disappointing night against New Zealand back in October. Speaking in the bowels of the Stade de France after Ireland’s latest World Cup quarter-final exit, O’Mahony admitted he would have to consider his international future, pointing to the fact his close friends Sexton and Keith Earls were calling it a day.

Three months on, he’s been handed a role which he always looked destined for.

Coaches and teammates speak of O’Mahony with the same reverential tones that were so often used around Sexton. As recently as last Saturday Munster boss Graham Rowntree admitted “it feels different when Pete’s around” after the flanker played a typically prominent role in a famous Munster away win in Toulon, where he was believed to be particularly influential across the week leading up to the game.

He’s long been established as one of the greats of Irish rugby, with his leadership qualities evident from an early age. O’Mahony first captained Munster at the age of just 21 and was named the province’s full-time captain at 23.

He’s already captained Ireland on 10 occasions, the first coming 11 years ago in a 2013 clash with the USA, while also taking over in-game on plenty of occasions.

O'Mahony first captained Ireland against the USA in 2013. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

His qualities as a leader are clear. O’Mahony is an inspirational figure on the pitch and like Sexton, is the type of player capable of lifting those around him. Even at this stage of his long career, he remains a quality operator and over the last year has played some of the best rugby of his life.

Yet in another trait he shares with Sexton, O’Mahony is no stranger to confrontation on the pitch and his exchange with Sam Cane during Ireland’s 2022 series with the All Blacks proved a big talking point for the New Zealand media ahead of last year’s meeting in France. While Farrell clearly likes that combative edge in his players, he’ll surely hope O’Mahony’s fiery on-field character doesn’t lead to any unwanted distractions off it.

There is a different type of pressure that comes with being Ireland captain but O’Mahony has the experience to take it all in his stride.

His appointment also indicates Farrell still sees the Munster veteran as a key part of his starting team. There is no lack of competition in the back row, with Ryan Baird in a strong run of form and the versatile Tadhg Beirne another potential candidate for the six jersey if not selected in the second row.

Yet on the back of an excellent World Cup where O’Mahony started all five games and played 341 minutes from a possible 400, Farrell clearly still views him as the best man for the job. That in itself is interesting given O’Mahony’s role in the squad during the early days of Farrell’s tenure.

O'Mahony started all five of Ireland's games at the 2023 World Cup. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Go back to November 2021 and it looked as though O’Mahony was being eased out of the starting team. O’Mahony was named on the bench for two of Ireland’s three November Tests that year, with Caelan Doris and Conan preferred at 6 and 8 respectively against Japan and New Zealand. He was also due to start the final November Test against Argentina on the bench before Conan picked up a late injury.

That apparent changing of the guard may have upset other senior players but instead O’Mahony memorably described that Test window as “the most enjoyable month of my career.” O’Mahony’s words carry weight so it was a strong endorsement of what Farrell was doing with Ireland.

Three years down the line, he has arguably never been more important to Ireland.

With Sexton and Earls gone O’Mahony is now the senior leadership figure in the group and his experience will be crucial as Farrell’s squad step into a new era.

How long he remains part of the international picture remains unclear and until a proper update on his contract situation arrives O’Mahony’s long-term future will remain the subject of speculation.

It’s not inconceivable that O’Mahony would captain Ireland through this Six Nations – and potentially the summer tour to South Africa – before opting for a move abroad next season. Speaking at the Rugby Writers of Ireland awards in Dublin last week Farrell spoke of his dislike of talk about ‘World Cup cycles’, which suggests his captain for this Six Nations doesn’t necessarily need to be committed for next year and beyond.

That said, O’Mahony may now have every intention of going for another couple of years with Ireland. It’s worth remembering that when Farrell made Sexton his captain back in 2020, there were some doubts about the former Leinster out-half’s suitability for the role given his injury profile and chances of making the next World Cup. His age at the time? 34.

We all know how that one played out.