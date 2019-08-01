This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 1 August, 2019
Prolific former Ireland U20 wing Sullivan earns trial with Connacht

The 21-year-old scored 15 tries for Lansdowne in Division 1A of the AIL last season.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 1 Aug 2019, 6:39 PM
1 hour ago 2,647 Views 1 Comment
LANSDOWNE’S PROLIFIC WING Peter Sullivan has linked up with Andy Friend’s Connacht on a trial basis following his exploits in the All-Ireland League last season.

Former Ireland U20 international Sullivan scored 15 tries for Lansdowne in their 2018/19 campaign in Division 1A of the AIL, helping them into the semi-finals and underlining his rich potential.

Peter Sullivan scores his second try Sullivan was lethal for Lansdowne last season. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The 21-year-old also made his debut for the Ireland 7s team in May in London, then scored four tries at the Paris 7s a week later.

Sullivan’s impressive form convinced Connacht to invite the former St. Andrew’s College student to join them on a trial basis during this pre-season and into the 2019/20 campaign.

The 6ft 2ins wing is likely to feature for the western province in the Celtic Cup – which starts later this month – and will hope to earn a permanent contract by picking up where he left off last season.

Sullivan played for the Ireland U20s in the 2018 Six Nations, starting the opening two games before a knee injury ended his campaign and saw him miss out on being selected for the World Rugby U20 Championship.

However, further injuries in the Ireland squad did see Sullivan receive a late call-up to that tournament but he re-injured his knee and was forced to return home from France soon after arriving.

Peter Sullivan Sullivan in action for the Ireland U20s. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Having missed out on a place in Leinster’s academy last season and after dropping out of the province’s sub-academy programme, Sullivan did manage to return to full fitness at the start of the AIL campaign and soon began to shine for Lansdowne.

Capped by Leinster through the underage grades, as well as impressing for Ireland at U19 level with a hat-trick against Japan in 2017, Sullivan remains an excellent prospect.

His impressive form for Lansdowne has now helped to earn him a shot with Connacht, where he will hope to do enough to secure a professional contract.

