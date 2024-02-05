Former Chelsea goalkeeper Cech rejoins Belfast Giants ice hockey team

FORMER CHELSEA GOALKEEPER Petr Cech has rejoined the Belfast Giants ice hockey team on a second short-term loan spell.

Cech, 41, returns as temporary emergency cover, making the move from English side Oxford City Stars.

This is the netminder’s second spell in Belfast this season, following an initial loan period in November 2023. Cech made his professional ice hockey debut for the Giants in a 5-1 win over the Glasgow Clan at The SSE Arena.

“Petr was a great guy to have around the locker room during his last loan period with the Giants, and his experience and knowledge of performing at the highest level is invaluable,” Adam Keefe, Head Coach of the Belfast Giants, said.

“It was fantastic to see Petr make his professional debut at the home of the Belfast Giants earlier this season, and we’re, once again, incredibly appreciative of Oxford City Stars’ support.”

“I’m happy to be coming back to Belfast to rejoin the Giants for the second time this season,” Cech added.

“I was really proud to make my professional debut for the club back in November 2023, and I’m looking forward to getting back on the ice and making more memories this time around. It’s always a pleasure to be a part of this organisation.”

Cech retired from football in 2019 and subsequently started playing ice hockey.

He made almost 700 senior appearances across a glittering football career, winning four Premier League titles and one Champions League crown with Chelsea.

The former Arsenal ‘keeper was also voted onto the team of the tournament at Euro 2004, as he helped Czech Republic to the semi-finals.