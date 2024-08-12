Six nominees announced for PFA Young Player of the Year award

COLE PALMER HEADS a trio of England stars in the running for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Chelsea forward Palmer enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Premier League and scored England’s equaliser in their Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka are also on the shortlist.

They are joined by Mainoo’s Old Trafford team-mate Alejandro Garnacho, Brighton striker Joao Pedro and Michael Olise, who had a fine season for Crystal Palace and has since joined Bayern Munich.

Chelsea duo Lauren James and Aggie Beever-Jones are up for the Women’s Young Player of the Year award.

Manchester City’s Khiara Keating and Jess Park are also shortlisted along with Maya Le Tissier of Manchester United and Grace Clinton, who excelled after joining Tottenham on loan from United.

The winners will be announced at the PFA Awards ceremony in Manchester on 20 August.