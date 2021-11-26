Membership : Access or Sign Up
Four Bohs players and three from Shamrock Rovers in the PFAI Team of the Year

Derry City, Drogheda United, Dundalk and St Patrick’s Athletic all have one representative.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Nov 2021, 10:49 AM
Screenshot 2021-11-26 at 10.21.00 This year's Team of the Year. Source: PFA Ireland

THE PFAI Premier Division Team of the Year for 2021 has been announced this morning. 

Voted by the players, the line-up features four representatives from FAI Cup finalists Bohemians — James Talbot, Dawson Devoy, Liam Burt and Georgie Kelly. 

Roberto Lopes, Liam Scales — who is now at Celtic — and Rory Gaffney make up the contingent from Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers. 

There is no place for Hoops star Daniel Mandroiu, however. 

Derry City (Ronan Boyce), Drogheda United (James Brown), Dundalk (Will Patching, who this week joined Derry) and St Patrick’s Athletic (Chris Forrester) all have one player each in the line-up. 

It was announced earlier this week that Forrester, Kelly and Lopes are nominated for Player of the Year, while Devoy, his Bohs team-mate Ross Tierney (who recently agreed to join Motherwell) and UCD striker Colm Whelan will contest Young Player of the Year. 

Whelan, fellow Students player Liam Kerrigan and Ryan Brennan of Shelbourne are up for First Division Player of the Year. 

The winners will be announced on Friday, 3 December.

PFAI Premier Division Team of the Year 

James Talbot (Bohemians), James Brown (Drogheda United), Roberto Lopes (Shamrock Rovers), Ronan Boyce (Derry City), Liam Scales (Shamrock Rovers), Chris Forrester (St Patrick’s Athletic), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Will Patching (Dundalk), Rory Gaffney (Shamrock Rovers), Liam Burt (Bohemians), Georgie Kelly (Bohemians).

