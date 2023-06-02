Rory McIlroy bounces back with 68 to move into contention in Ohio

RORY MCILROY HAS bounced back from a frustrating opening round and surged into the top five at the Memorial Tournament on the PGA Tour.

The Hollywood man shot a four-under par 68 to move three shots off the lead held by Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama.

Matsuyama carded a superb seven-under 65 in Ohio. He’s seven-under overall.

Advertisement

McIlroy had a nightmare 18th hole yesterday, triple-bogeying when he was just one shot off the lead and forced to settle for an even-par 72.

Starting on the back nine, the four-time major winner birdied on the 10th, 14th, 15th, first, seventh and eighth, while he bogeyed on holes 12 and 15.

Seamus Power (5.48pm) and Shane Lowry (6.41pm) are in the later groups. Both made bright starts yesterday: Lowry remains in the top ten — three-under overall — after his superb 69, while Power is a shot further back.

Elsewhere on the DP World Tour, Tom McKibbin is going well at the Porsche European Open in Germany.

He’s still in action, but three-under overall and two shots off the lead held by German Maximilian Kieffer through 15 holes at the Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg.

John Murphy looks set to miss the cut, seven-over through 14.

More to follow.