This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 1 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Phil Healy through to 400m semis after nail-biting wait at European Indoors

Healy’s 53.13 sees her through as final qualifier.

By Niall Kelly Friday 1 Mar 2019, 1:48 PM
39 minutes ago 598 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4519444

Phil Healy on her way to finishing third Healy was edged out by Lukudo, right, and Sananes, second from left. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

PHIL HEALY PROMISED to make the most of her second chance after hanging on for a place in the semi-finals of the women’s 400m at the European Indoor Championships.

Ireland’s fastest woman started strongly and led through the half-way mark of her heat in Glasgow this morning, but she was reeled in by Raphaela Lukudo of Italy and Deborah Sananes of France and edged out into third in the final strides.

With only the first two in each heat guaranteed automatic qualification, Healy then faced an anxious wait to see if her time of 53.13 would be good enough to see her through as one of the four next-best times, which it ultimately was.

“I didn’t even feel them coming towards me until the very, very end,” Healy said while she waited for the final placings to be confirmed.

“I just didn’t have it in the legs for that little bit, maybe because I went out too hard, but that’s part and parcel of indoor running.

“If I’m in the semi-final later, that’s another shot and off I go.”

The 400m semi-finals begin at 8.36pm this evening.

There was disappointment for Healy’s Ireland team-mate Sophie Becker, who finished fifth in her heat in a time of 53.99.

In the men’s 3000m, Seán Tobin produced a season’s best time of 7:56.27 but narrowly missed out on a place as one of the four fastest losers, while John Travers (8:12.54) also failed to qualify for Saturday evening’s final.

Siofra Cléirigh Büttner finished fourth in her women’s 800m heat in a time of 2:06.00, which was not enough for a place in the semi-finals.

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the backlash to World Rugby’s league proposal, captaincy styles, sports psychology and more in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Sexton on track to face France, Schmidt 'hopeful' of Carbery's availability
    Sexton on track to face France, Schmidt 'hopeful' of Carbery's availability
    Borthwick plays down training-ground clashes as routine 'pushing and shoving'
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    'I was blown away, totally overwhelmed. It was completely unexpected'
    'I was blown away, totally overwhelmed. It was completely unexpected'
    Couple of switch-ups as McCarthy names Cork side for Tipperary clash
    Calculators at the ready…here’s the Allianz hurling league permutations
    FOOTBALL
    Rodrigo strike does the job for Valencia to book Copa final date against Barcelona
    Rodrigo strike does the job for Valencia to book Copa final date against Barcelona
    Uefa close case against Chelsea for alleged racist chanting
    Suarez strikes twice as Barca batter Real Madrid in Copa semi-final
    IRELAND
    Ahead of her appearance on tonight's Late Late, here's everything you should know about Jessie Buckley
    Ahead of her appearance on tonight's Late Late, here's everything you should know about Jessie Buckley
    Disastrous start for Ireland in Glasgow as Greene takes a fall and Barr finishes last
    Declan Rice: 'It is the toughest decision I have had to make so far in my career'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie