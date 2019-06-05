This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 5 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Five-time Major winner Mickelson set for first appearance in Ireland since 2006

The American is the latest big-name player to be added to the field for next year’s JP McManus Pro-Am.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 3:06 PM
1 hour ago 1,484 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4668988

PHIL MICKELSON IS in line to make his first appearance in Ireland in over a decade after the five-time Major winner was confirmed as the latest addition to the field for the JP McManus Pro-Am.

Mickelson last played on Irish soil during the 2006 Ryder Cup at the K Club, but will join the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose at Adare Manor next summer, for the sixth edition of the two-day event.

PGA Championship - Day Four - Bethpage Black Course Mickelson will play in the JP McManus Pro-Am next summer. Source: UPI/PA Images

Following the extensive redevelopment of the Limerick resort, the star-studded event, hosted by JP McManus, will take place for the first time in 10 years on 6 and 7 July 2020.

In addition to Mickelson, organisers today announced Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson and Paul Casey as part of the line-up, joining McIlroy, Woods, Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington and Paul McGinley as already confirmed.

Ryder Cup stars Mickelson, Rahm and Garcia will be making their debuts at the JP McManus Pro-Am, while Casey and Stenson previously played in the event in 2005 and 2010 respectively.

“It’s fantastic to have more of the game’s top players joining what is an ever-increasing line-up at Adare Manor,” McManus said.

I have been hugely impressed with the manner of their various victories in recent years and we are very grateful to them for lending their support to the Pro-Am next year.

“Hopefully the thousands of Pro-Am spectators will be delighted with this news.”

Among the amateurs already confirmed are Niall Horan, Mark Wahlberg, Hugh Grant and Jamie Dornan, with organisers due to announce more professional and celebrity players to the field in the coming months.  

The tournament roll of honour includes Woods (2000), Harrington (2005) and Darren Clarke (2010), with the event having raised over €100 million for charities in the mid-west of Ireland.

Tickets for the JP McManus Pro-Am are capped at €50 and available here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie