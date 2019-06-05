Five-time Major winner Mickelson set for first appearance in Ireland since 2006

PHIL MICKELSON IS in line to make his first appearance in Ireland in over a decade after the five-time Major winner was confirmed as the latest addition to the field for the JP McManus Pro-Am.

Mickelson last played on Irish soil during the 2006 Ryder Cup at the K Club, but will join the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose at Adare Manor next summer, for the sixth edition of the two-day event.

Mickelson will play in the JP McManus Pro-Am next summer. Source: UPI/PA Images

Following the extensive redevelopment of the Limerick resort, the star-studded event, hosted by JP McManus, will take place for the first time in 10 years on 6 and 7 July 2020.

In addition to Mickelson, organisers today announced Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson and Paul Casey as part of the line-up, joining McIlroy, Woods, Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington and Paul McGinley as already confirmed.

Ryder Cup stars Mickelson, Rahm and Garcia will be making their debuts at the JP McManus Pro-Am, while Casey and Stenson previously played in the event in 2005 and 2010 respectively.

“It’s fantastic to have more of the game’s top players joining what is an ever-increasing line-up at Adare Manor,” McManus said.

I have been hugely impressed with the manner of their various victories in recent years and we are very grateful to them for lending their support to the Pro-Am next year.

“Hopefully the thousands of Pro-Am spectators will be delighted with this news.”

Among the amateurs already confirmed are Niall Horan, Mark Wahlberg, Hugh Grant and Jamie Dornan, with organisers due to announce more professional and celebrity players to the field in the coming months.

The tournament roll of honour includes Woods (2000), Harrington (2005) and Darren Clarke (2010), with the event having raised over €100 million for charities in the mid-west of Ireland.

Tickets for the JP McManus Pro-Am are capped at €50 and available here.

