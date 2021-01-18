BE PART OF THE TEAM

Phil Neville quits as England manager to become new boss of Beckham's Inter Miami

The Lionesses boss is on his way back to the men’s game in Major League Soccer

By Press Association Monday 18 Jan 2021, 11:44 AM
PHIL NEVILLE IS to step down as England Women head coach with immediate effect, the Football Association has announced.

The 43-year-old, who was previously due to depart the role in July at the end of his contract, is set to become the new boss of Inter Miami, the PA news agency understands.

The Major League Soccer outfit are co-owned by Neville’s former Manchester United and England team-mate David Beckham, who is also his fellow co-owner of League Two side Salford.

The FA says it will confirm the name of an interim head coach “shortly”, adding: “A recruitment process had already been under way with assistant coach Rehanne Skinner’s departure to join Tottenham Hotspur last November.”

The governing body last summer announced that Neville’s successor will be Holland boss Sarina Wiegman, but the plan has been for her not to start work in the role until September, having managed the Dutch at the Tokyo Olympics.

It also remains to be seen what the FA do in terms of somebody managing a Great Britain team at the Olympics, a job Neville had been in line for.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

