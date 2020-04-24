Phil Neville to leave role as England boss next summer ahead of rescheduled Euros

PHIL NEVILLE WILL leave his role as England Women’s head coach next summer, following yesterday’s decision to postpone the Uefa Women’s Euro 2021 to 2022.

England Women's boss Phil Neville. Source: John Walton

The former Manchester United and Everton defender had been set to lead England at the tournament on home soil, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. In recent days, his departure — now earmarked for July 2021 — had been expected, and England’s Football Association [FA] confirmed the news today.

Neville is committed to honouring the full term of his contract, but will step away 12 months before the Lionesses host the Euros from 6 to 31 July 2022.

“In light of the impact of current global events on the sporting calendar and in the best interests of the England Women’s team, both parties were in agreement that our shared priority was to ensure the Lionesses have continuity of coaching going into the home Euro and looking towards the 2023 Fifa World Cup,” England’s director of women’s football, Sue Campbell, said in a statement.

Once football returns after this difficult period, Phil will continue his work with the Lionesses on the further development of his squad. I will support him fully with that important task while moving forward with the crucial succession planning process.

“We’ll now discuss next steps with the British Olympic Association and the home nations with regard to Team GB Football and we’re not in a position to make any further comment at this time.”

43-year-old Neville succeeded Mark Sampson at the helm in January 2018, and led England to the SheBelieves Cup and fourth place at the 2019 World Cup.

We can confirm that Phil Neville will leave his role as head coach of our senior women’s team at the end of his contract in July 2021. — England (@England) April 24, 2020

“As a result of the changes to the proposed tournament scheduling, we’ll now be working to plan for a revised match calendar once it’s safe and appropriate to do so,” Neville himself added.

I’m looking forward to getting back to work with the team as soon as possible. We have a fantastic squad of players and there is plenty to work on as we look to progress as a team going into 2021.

Top Women’s Super League [WSL] coaches Emma Hayes (Chelsea), Casey Stoney (Manchester United), Nick Cushing (formerly Manchester City, now MLS side New York City) and former USA Women’s coach Jill Ellis are all contenders as his predecessor.

As hosts, the Lionesses have already qualified for the Euros. Ireland are currently on track to reach the 2022 tournament, with Vera Pauw remaining at the helm for the campaign.

