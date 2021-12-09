Membership : Access or Sign Up
Seth Curry and Joel Embiid help Philadelphia 76ers hold off Charlotte Hornets

Joel Embiid finished with 32 points, while Seth Curry contributed 23 and eight assists.

By Press Association Thursday 9 Dec 2021, 7:53 AM
76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is fouled.
Image: Matt Kelley
Image: Matt Kelley

SETH CURRY AND Joel Embiid combined for 55 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers hold off the Charlotte Hornets 110-106.

Just two days after the Sixers narrowly beat the Hornets in overtime, little separated the two sides again on Wednesday in a clash that featured 16 lead changes and 12 ties.

Despite a season-high 31 points from Gordon Hayward, some clutch buckets down the stretch from Embiid and Tobias Harris proved to be the difference.

Embiid finished with 32 points, while Curry contributed 23 and eight assists.

It was also a superb night for the older Curry brother, who drew within nine of Ray Allen’s career three-point record as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 104-94.

Steph posted 22 points for the visitors in their decisive win – 18 of which came from beyond-the-arc.

It puts him within striking distance of Allen’s 2,973 regular-season threes and another place in NBA history.

Kyle Kuzma beat the buzzer in overtime to lift the Washington Wizards over the Detroit Pistons 119-116.

Kuzma drained a three with just 0.6 seconds on the clock to clinch the win and resign the Pistons to a 10th-straight defeat.

He finished with 26 points, while Jerami Grant top-scored in a losing effort with 28.

The Houston Rockets upset the short-handed Nets 114-104 on the back of a sloppy three-point shooting night from Brooklyn.

The Nets made just eight of 33 attempts from deep as the Rockets claimed their seventh-straight win.

Caleb Martin posted a career-high 28 points to help the Miami Heat eclipse the Milwaukee Bucks 113-104, while the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers had big wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks respectively.

Elsewhere, the Oklahoma City Thunder edged the Toronto Raptors 110-109, Luka Doncic guided the Dallas Mavericks over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Denver Nuggets beat the New Orleans Pelicans, the Sacramento Kings defeated the Orlando Magic, and the Los Angeles Clippers eclipsed the Boston Celtics.

