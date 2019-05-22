This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 22 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Defender suffers broken tibia as Waterford's list of problems grows before critical Munster ties

Philip Mahony’s injury is another setback after Sunday’s defeat to Tipperary.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 22 May 2019, 1:11 PM
33 minutes ago 1,651 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4646524
Philip Mahony will miss Waterford's next two Munster round-robin games.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Philip Mahony will miss Waterford's next two Munster round-robin games.
Philip Mahony will miss Waterford's next two Munster round-robin games.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

AS OPENING PHASES to a championship season go, the 2019 version has not unfolded in a pleasing manner for anyone invested in Waterford hurling.

Edged out by a point last Sunday week against Clare, the homecoming to Walsh Park culminated on a low note with defeat in their first tie in Munster. 

Three days ago they were swept away by Tipperary’s scoring power as they slumped to an 18-point loss in Thurles after having had to operate with 14 men after Conor Gleeson was dismissed before half-time.

And then today came the confirmation that they will be robbed of Philip Mahony for the rest of their provincial campaign, John Fogarty in the Irish Examiner reporting that the injury that forced him off in the second half at Semple Stadium has been diagnosed as a broken tibia.

That’s a layoff period of 8-10 weeks that Mahony is facing into. It’ll definitely sideline him for their home tie with Limerick in Walsh Park on Sunday 2 June and the trip to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to meet Cork on Saturday 8 June.

28-year-old Mahony, a half-back who has stored up plenty experience, started both of Waterford’s games to date but must now resign himself to an observation role.  It’s not a novel experience for him. In May 2014 he suffered a double leg fracture and a dislocated ankle in a club game with Ballygunner against Ardmore.

He required surgery and missed that campaign, one that had been pencilled in for a return after he was absent in 2013 when he went travelling. That luckless theme surfaced again in his family twelve months further on when younger brother Pauric suffered a horrific shin break in a club game and missed the rest of the season.

Philip Mahony injured Philip Mahony before Waterford's 2014 Munster quarter-final tie against Cork. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The elder Mahony recovered from his 2014 injury and since then he’s become an established regular in the side, a vital component as Derek McGrath oversaw major strides in the time frame spanning 2015 to 2017. Standout moments included a pair of Munster final appearances, a league medal in 2015 , contesting the All-Ireland final two years ago and a trio of All-Star nominations.

He could potentially feature again in the 2019 championship if Waterford were to progress as far as late July but that will be a difficult ambition for them to realise. Bottom of the Munster round-robin table after two games with no points to their name and a scoring difference of -19, Waterford require two victories from those early June clashes and a favourable set of results elsewhere. 

The problem for them is trying to tap into a winning run. If you include the league final, Waterford have lost their last three competitive encounters. The current mood is in stark contrast to the ebullient mood in their dressing-room in Nowlan Park after their admirable recovery with 14 men to overtake Galway in a semi-final in March. That game looked a statement success in Paraic Fanning’s maiden season but their form has unravelled since then.

In championship the picture is bleaker. Waterford’s last summer success was the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final victory over Cork. Their record since then stands at seven games played with the Gaelic Grounds draw with Tipperary last June the solitary tie where they avoided defeat. Focusing just on Munster, Waterford’s last triumph was in the 2016 semi-final against Clare with eight fruitless encounters played in the interim. 

This year Mahony’s role with Waterford was trimmed back due to Ballygunner’s extended involvement in the club championship, excelling in a run that ended with February’s loss to Ballyhale. ‘If we never won Munster it would have stuck with me until the day I die,’ declared Mahony after last November’s final win over Na Piarsaigh.

That reaction captured the personal meaning of that victory and he was one of six Ballygunner figures to claim an All-Ireland club hurling award in April

The hope would have been to kick on at county level this summer but results have not been kind and the fortune to avoid injury has eluded him as well. 

For Paraic Fanning the core task now is to resurrect Waterford’s season and have them primed for a critical encounter with Limerick in 11 days that they simply must succeed in.

Mahony was the type of figurehead he’d have hoped to utilise to conjure up a winning display. But the defender’s unavailability now adds to the list of headaches facing the Waterford manager. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie