It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week

1. Clongowes’ Ross MacGoey on his way to scoring a try

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

2. Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton with his son Luca after the England game

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

3. A young boy tries to get a better view of the races at Leopardstown

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

4. Security tackle a pitch invader at the end of the match

Source: Simon Cooper

5. France’s Louis Picamoles dejected

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

6. Ireland’s Megan Williams reacts after her team concede a try

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

7. Cavan’s Raymond Galligan with Kerry’s Paul Geaney

Source: John McVitty/INPHO

8. Roscommon’s Ronan Daly and Monaghan’s Dessie Ward clash

Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

9. Tyrone’s Michael McKernan with Aidan O’Shea of Mayo

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

10. A view of the Ladbrokes Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: