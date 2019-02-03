This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 3 February, 2019
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week

We look back on a busy few days of sporting action.

By The42 Team Sunday 3 Feb 2019, 8:35 PM
46 minutes ago 1,975 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4475122

1. Clongowes’ Ross MacGoey on his way to scoring a try 

Ross MacGoey on his way to scoring a try Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

2. Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton with his son Luca after the England game

Jonathan Sexton with his son Luca after the game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

3. A young boy tries to get a better view of the races at Leopardstown

A young boy tries to get a better view of the races at Leopardstown Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

4. Security tackle a pitch invader at the end of the match

Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Source: Simon Cooper

5. France’s Louis Picamoles dejected

Louis Picamoles dejected Source: James Crombie/INPHO

6. Ireland’s Megan Williams reacts after her team concede a try

Megan Williams dejected after conceding a try Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

7. Cavan’s Raymond Galligan with Kerry’s Paul Geaney

Raymond Galligan with Paul Geaney Source: John McVitty/INPHO

8. Roscommon’s Ronan Daly and Monaghan’s Dessie Ward clash

Ronan Daly and Dessie Ward clash Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

9.   Tyrone’s Michael McKernan with Aidan O’Shea of Mayo

Michael McKernan with Aidan O’Shea Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

10.  A view of the Ladbrokes Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival

A view of the race Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

