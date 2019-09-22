It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Six-month-old James Ryan from Mayo with the Dublin ladies after their three-in-a-row win at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Full flight! Ireland’s Andrew Conway in action against Scotland’s Sean Maitland

Source: Craig Mercer/INPHO

Derrygonnelly celebrate winning the first county senior football final of the year

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Sister Act: Alison Miller congratulates her sister, Grace, after Leinster’s InterPro final victory on Saturday

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Golden hour: Daniel Kelly scored the all-important goal to leave Dundalk just one game away from making it back-to-back league titles

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

South Africa’s Cheslin Kolbe with New Zealand’s Beauden Barrett

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Champions! Shelbourne’s Jaze Kabia with the SSE Airtricity League First Division trophy

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Lenson Bocko wins the 2019 Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby Final

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Manchester City’s David Silva scores his side’s first of the game against Watford

Source: Nigel French

Atlanta Braves’ Touki Toussaint celebrates after his side clinched the NL East baseball title under Friday Night Lights

Source: John Bazemore

