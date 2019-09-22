This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

All the action from a different angle.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,174 Views 2 Comments
Six-month-old James Ryan from Mayo with the Dublin ladies after their three-in-a-row win at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin

james-ryan-with-hannah-oneill-and-teammates Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Full flight! Ireland’s Andrew Conway in action against Scotland’s Sean Maitland

andrew-conway-with-sean-maitland Source: Craig Mercer/INPHO

Derrygonnelly celebrate winning the first county senior football final of the year

derrygonnelly-celebrate-after-the-game-with-the-trophy Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Sister Act: Alison Miller congratulates her sister, Grace, after Leinster’s InterPro final victory on Saturday 

alison-miller-congratulates-her-sister-grace-miller Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Golden hour: Daniel Kelly scored the all-important goal to leave Dundalk just one game away from making it back-to-back league titles

daniel-kelly-celebrates-scoring-the-first-goal Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

South Africa’s Cheslin Kolbe with New Zealand’s Beauden Barrett 

cheslin-kolbe-with-beauden-barrett Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Champions! Shelbourne’s Jaze Kabia with the SSE Airtricity League First Division trophy 

jaze-kabia-with-the-trophy Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Lenson Bocko wins the 2019 Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby Final 

lenson-bocko-wins-the-race Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Manchester City’s David Silva scores his side’s first of the game against Watford

manchester-city-v-watford-premier-league-etihad-stadium Source: Nigel French

Atlanta Braves’ Touki Toussaint celebrates after his side clinched the NL East baseball title under Friday Night Lights

braves-baseball Source: John Bazemore

