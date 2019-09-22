It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Six-month-old James Ryan from Mayo with the Dublin ladies after their three-in-a-row win at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin
Full flight! Ireland’s Andrew Conway in action against Scotland’s Sean Maitland
Derrygonnelly celebrate winning the first county senior football final of the year
Sister Act: Alison Miller congratulates her sister, Grace, after Leinster’s InterPro final victory on Saturday
Golden hour: Daniel Kelly scored the all-important goal to leave Dundalk just one game away from making it back-to-back league titles
South Africa’s Cheslin Kolbe with New Zealand’s Beauden Barrett
Champions! Shelbourne’s Jaze Kabia with the SSE Airtricity League First Division trophy
Lenson Bocko wins the 2019 Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby Final
Manchester City’s David Silva scores his side’s first of the game against Watford
Atlanta Braves’ Touki Toussaint celebrates after his side clinched the NL East baseball title under Friday Night Lights
