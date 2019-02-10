It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week

1. A new dawn: Ireland U21 manager Stephen Kenny watches on during his first game in charge
2. Under the lights: Kilcummin celebrate winning the All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship
3. Ireland’s Sene Naoupu breaks away against Scotland in round two of the Six Nations
4. Sergio Aguero after completing his 11th Premier League hat-trick for Manchester City on Sunday
5. Eyes on the prize: Castleblaney’s Brian McGuigan tackles Dunnamaggin’s Ian Walsh
6. Up and running: Conor Murray and Keith Earls pictured during Ireland’s Six Nations win at Murrayfield on Saturday
7. Paul Dunne hits out of a bunker during the men’s Victorian Open at 13th Beach Golf Links in Melbourne
8. Elation: University of Limerick’s Grace O’Brien and Aoife Keane embrace after securing the Ashbourne Cup
9. Say cheese! Dundalk captain Brian Gartland lifts the President’s Cup after beating Cork City
10. The GOAT: New England Patriots’ Tom Brady holds his daughter Vivian after winning the Super Bowl
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS