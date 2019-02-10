This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 10 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week

Some of the defining moments from a busy week of sporting action.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Feb 2019, 8:10 PM
1 hour ago 2,966 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4486706

1. A new dawn: Ireland U21 manager Stephen Kenny watches on during his first game in charge

Stephen Kenny Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

2. Under the lights: Kilcummin celebrate winning the  All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship

Kilcummin celebrate with the trophy after the game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

3. Ireland’s Sene Naoupu breaks away against Scotland in round two of the Six Nations

Sene Naoupu Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

4. Sergio Aguero after completing his 11th Premier League hat-trick for Manchester City on Sunday

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Source: Martin Rickett

5. Eyes on the prize: Castleblaney’s Brian McGuigan tackles Dunnamaggin’s Ian Walsh

Ian Walsh and Brian McGuigan

6. Up and running: Conor Murray and Keith Earls pictured during Ireland’s Six Nations win at Murrayfield on Saturday

Conor Murray celebrates scoring a try with Keith Earls Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

7. Paul Dunne hits out of a bunker during the men’s Victorian Open at 13th Beach Golf Links in Melbourne

GOLF VICTORIAN OPEN Source: AAP/PA Images

8. Elation: University of Limerick’s Grace O’Brien and Aoife Keane embrace after securing the Ashbourne Cup

Grace O’Brien and Aoife Keane celebrate after the game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

9. Say cheese! Dundalk captain Brian Gartland lifts the President’s Cup after beating Cork City

Brian Gartland with The President’s Cup Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

10. The GOAT: New England Patriots’ Tom Brady holds his daughter Vivian after winning the Super Bowl

Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football Source: Mark Humphrey

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Munster man Farrell keen for opportunity to build on Edinburgh impression
    Munster man Farrell keen for opportunity to build on Edinburgh impression
    Gatland warns no-holds barred as Wales target record
    Ireland still looking for 'fluidity' despite step forward in Scotland
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Pochettino baffled by 'unbelievable' refereeing after Son shown yellow card for diving
    Pochettino baffled by 'unbelievable' refereeing after Son shown yellow card for diving
    'People need time': Guardiola sympathises with Sarri as Chelsea suffer heaviest defeat in 28 years
    Tipperary hit for six as Dublin get their league defence back on track
    IRELAND
    Analysis: The latest Joe Schmidt special sees Stockdale scorch past Scots
    Analysis: The latest Joe Schmidt special sees Stockdale scorch past Scots
    Roux and Farrell earn Schmidt praise as Ireland get 'a rise in temperature'
    Ireland expect Johnny Sexton to 'bounce back quickly' after failing HIA
    SCOTLAND
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    Schmidt's Ireland bid to get Six Nations campaign up and running in Edinburgh

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie