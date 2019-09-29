This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
England's Francis avoids ban for high tackle on USA fullback

A disciplinary panel concluded that there were mitigating factors and Francis should not be banned.

By AFP Sunday 29 Sep 2019, 12:20 PM
1 hour ago 857 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4829690
Francis' hit went unpunished at the time.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Francis' hit went unpunished at the time.
Francis' hit went unpunished at the time.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

ENGLAND CENTRE PIERS Francis has escaped a ban for a high tackle at the Rugby World Cup, avoiding the fate of four other players who were suspended for illegal hits.

A disciplinary panel found that Francis’s tackle on USA fullback Will Hooley, which went unpunished at the time, did not warrant a red card and so did not deserve a ban.

Francis is therefore free to play in England’s next game against Argentina in Tokyo on Saturday.

The policing of high tackles has been the biggest point of controversy at the World Cup, with referees seemingly confused by the issue despite World Rugby’s new guidelines on how to deal with them.

Australia’s Reece Hodge received a three-match ban for a tackle that didn’t trigger any action on the field, before the disciplinary panel also gave three-game suspensions to Samoa’s Rey Lee-Lo and Motu Matu’u, who had both been yellow-carded.

American flanker John Quill was also banned for three games for a high shot on England’s Farrell that earned a red card, and Francis was widely assumed to be heading for the same punishment.

But the panel said there were mitigating factors in deciding not to hand out a ban for Francis’s hit on Hooley from the opening kick-off.

Hooley had dropped down just before the tackle, the panel decided, while Francis also attempted to avoid contact with the player’s head, taking much of the force of the blow with his own head.

“The committee weighed up the factors for and against mitigation and on the balance of probabilities, decided that the mitigating factors outweighed the factors against mitigation and so the appropriate on-field sanction was a yellow card,” a statement said.

“Since the threshold for upholding a citing is ‘red card’, the Committee did not uphold the citing and the player is free to play again immediately.”

© AFP 2019   

AFP

