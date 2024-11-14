Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Finland

Caoimhín Kelleher: Made some decent saves, and was particularly impressive as he kept out a second-half penalty to win a deserved man-of-the-match award. 8

Matt Doherty: Had one excellent crossfield pass to set up a Mikey Johnston chance in the second half and generally looked solid on his return to the team. 7

Nathan Collins: Did extremely well in the first half to turn a goalbound Antman effort onto the post and made a few more important interventions. 8

Liam Scales: Calm and composed as ever, Scales did the simple things well and looks as if he’s been playing international football for years. 7

Callum O’Dowda: Didn’t see a huge amount of the ball but linked up well with Johnston at times and did not look out of place as an international left-back. 6

Josh Cullen: Made some key blocks and interceptions — Ireland always look more solid defensively with Cullen in the team. 7

Jason Knight: Played one eye-catching pass to set up a Szmodics chance in the first half and protected the backline well at times. 6

Festy Ebosele: Made a couple of marauding runs forward and provided much-needed pace and energy on the right in Chiedozie Ogbene’s absence, but not everything he tried came off before departing the action in the second half with an injury. 6

Mikey Johnston: Produced a brilliant cross for the open goal and provided Ireland with a degree of intelligence and creativity that they often lack in attack. 7

Sammie Szmodics: Still awaiting his first international goal but it’s not through lack of effort. He put the ball in the net in the first half with a fine finish but was adjudged marginally offside. His pace and strength, meanwhile, ensured it was a difficult night for the Finnish defenders. 7

Evan Ferguson: Took his goal well and linked up impressively with Szmodics at times. His lack of game time at club level meant he tired in the second half before being taken off. 7

Substitutes: Heimir Hallgrímsson waited until the 76th minute to make the first batch of changes so no one was on really long enough to have a dramatic impact either positively or negatively. 6