Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Portugal

Caoimhín Kelleher: Pulled off some excellent saves and was a reassuring presence in goal all night. 9

Jake O’Brien: It was only O’Brien’s 12th cap but he looked like he’d been playing there for years. 9

Nathan Collins: A commanding performance from the team captain who showed the kind of form he has been demonstrating regularly in the Premier League with Brentford, but is sometimes accused of lacking for Ireland. 9

Dara O’Shea: Another magnificent defensive performance, O’Shea made some important blocks and interceptions, while his distribution was also an asset, as he had a hand in Troy Parrot’s second goal with a clever ball over the top. 9

Seamus Coleman: Ireland badly missed Coleman’s experience and leadership in the early part of the campaign, and that was on full show tonight as he demonstrated once again why he is so highly regarded within football. 9

Liam Scales: There was some pressure on the Celtic man this evening as he had to come into the team for the suspended Ryan Manning. And while he may not be as technically proficient as the Galway native, his defensive solidity enhanced the Irish backline. 9

Josh Cullen: Protected the defence brilliantly and was invariably composed in possession to help the team see out an impressive victory. 9

Jack Taylor: There was a worry that Ireland may miss the suspended Jayson Molumby’s energy in midfield, but Taylor more than made up for the West Brom star’s absence with a committed display. 8

Finn Azaz: There were a couple of instances where his final ball could have been better, but he always posed a threat in the final third and worked his socks off like the rest of the team. 8

Chiedozie Ogbene: Caused the Portuguese defence plenty of headaches with his running in behind and was unlucky not to score in the first half when his low shot came back off the post. 9

Troy Parrott: You could not have asked for much more from the AZ Alkmaar star, who was forced to feed off scraps all night but still produced two excellent finishes to inspire the Boys in Green to three much-needed points. 10

Substitutes: The likes of Adam Idah and Conor Coventry didn’t have too much time to influence the play but slotted in seamlessly as Ireland finished the game strongly and looking very solid. 7