Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Qatar

Caoimhin Kelleher
A virtual spectator for much of the game but did the basics well.
Shane Duffy
Took his goal really well and could have had another from a header in the first half. Made a couple of important interceptions down the other end also.
John Egan
Solid as ever at the back and went close to scoring with two headers in the first half.
Andrew Omobamidele
Made one great tackle on the brink of half-time though generally wasn't overly tested at the back, but his calming influence and composure in possession helped set the tone for a satisfactory evening.
Enda Stevens
A solid, no-frills display from the wing-back on his return to Ireland duty after a spell out injured.
Matt Doherty
Made some penetrating runs down the right and linked up well with his fellow attackers before appearing to take a knock and getting replaced by Cyrus Christie at half-time.
Jeff Hendrick
His best display in an Ireland jersey for a long time, consistently made the right decisions on the ball and set up Robinson beautifully with a precise through pass for the striker's hat-trick.
Conor Hourihane
Hourihane's delivery from set-pieces was generally excellent, setting up Duffy's goal and helping Ireland control play from the base of midfield.
Jamie McGrath
A really impressive display, won the penalty while the match was still in the balance and showed some fine skill and lovely touches throughout the time he was on the field.
Callum Robinson
With 5 goals in two games, Robinson has now surely established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet. He took his goals well and also frequently linked up effectively with others in open play.
Chiedozie Ogbene
Held the ball up well, caused the opposition defence problems with his pace and movement, and was unlucky not to score as his header came off the bar towards the end of the first half.
Subs: Cyrus Christie provided his usual energy and effort while it was difficult for the later substitutes, as the game had lost its intensity and they could not significantly impact it, nor did they need to. 7
