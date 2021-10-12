Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Qatar

Caoimhin Kelleher 7Our Rating A virtual spectator for much of the game but did the basics well. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Shane Duffy 8Our Rating Took his goal really well and could have had another from a header in the first half. Made a couple of important interceptions down the other end also. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

John Egan 7Our Rating Solid as ever at the back and went close to scoring with two headers in the first half. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Andrew Omobamidele 7Our Rating Made one great tackle on the brink of half-time though generally wasn't overly tested at the back, but his calming influence and composure in possession helped set the tone for a satisfactory evening. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Enda Stevens 7Our Rating A solid, no-frills display from the wing-back on his return to Ireland duty after a spell out injured. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Matt Doherty 7Our Rating Made some penetrating runs down the right and linked up well with his fellow attackers before appearing to take a knock and getting replaced by Cyrus Christie at half-time. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jeff Hendrick 8Our Rating His best display in an Ireland jersey for a long time, consistently made the right decisions on the ball and set up Robinson beautifully with a precise through pass for the striker's hat-trick. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Conor Hourihane 8Our Rating Hourihane's delivery from set-pieces was generally excellent, setting up Duffy's goal and helping Ireland control play from the base of midfield. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jamie McGrath 8Our Rating A really impressive display, won the penalty while the match was still in the balance and showed some fine skill and lovely touches throughout the time he was on the field. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Callum Robinson 9Our Rating With 5 goals in two games, Robinson has now surely established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet. He took his goals well and also frequently linked up effectively with others in open play. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Chiedozie Ogbene 7Our Rating Held the ball up well, caused the opposition defence problems with his pace and movement, and was unlucky not to score as his header came off the bar towards the end of the first half. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Subs: Cyrus Christie provided his usual energy and effort while it was difficult for the later substitutes, as the game had lost its intensity and they could not significantly impact it, nor did they need to. 7