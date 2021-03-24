Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Serbia

Mark Travers 6Our Rating Was a big ask to unexpected come into the team on such a big occasion. Made the odd decent save, but looked hesitant in coming off his line on more than one occasion and will be disappointed at being caught off his line for the brilliantly executed second goal by Mitrovic. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Seamus Coleman 8Our Rating Justified his selection as part of a back three. Looked solid throughout and made a couple of timely interceptions, particularly in the first half. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Dara O'Shea 7Our Rating Looked very solid early on but was punished for a slight lapse in concentration for the first goal just before half-time. He did enough, however, to suggest he has a bright future at this level. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Ciaran Clark 6Our Rating Again, had some really encouraging moments in the early stages, but failed to win the header for the first goal and was also out-jumped by Mitrovic for the third. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Enda Stevens 6Our Rating Got forward well but couldn't provide the killer pass at key moments before reverting to left-sided centre-back once James McClean came on. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Matt Doherty 6Our Rating Worked hard and was more comfortable in his favoured wing-back role, but like Stevens, his delivery let him down at times. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Josh Cullen 7Our Rating Started really well, always looking for the ball and sweeping up nicely in front of the back four. He faded slightly as the game wore on and gave a sloppy pass in the build-up to the third Serbia goal. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Jayson Molumby 6Our Rating Showed plenty of energy and aggression, but perhaps didn't do enough on the ball before being replaced by Jeff Hendrick in the second half. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Alan Browne 8Our Rating A deserved winner of Ireland's man-of-the-match award -- took his goal really well and showed great energy before somewhat harshly being substituted late on. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Callum Robinson 7Our Rating Provided an excellent cross for the opening goal and was generally a nuisance for Serbia's backline, holding the ball up well and winning free kicks, though he also gave it away cheaply a few times. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Aaron Connolly 6Our Rating There were times where his lack of match sharpness showed, though he was still a threat and was unlucky not to win a penalty in the second half before being replaced by Shane Long. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Subs: A mixed bag. Jeff Hendrick, James McClean and Robbie Brady struggled to make an impact in their limited time on the pitch, though Shane Long and James Collins combined well for the second Ireland goal. 6