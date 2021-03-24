BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 24 March 2021
Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Serbia

Ireland were left frustrated after their opening World Cup qualifier in Belgrade.

Paul Fennessy
By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 24 Mar 2021, 10:20 PM
5 minutes ago 1,560 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5390394

Mark Travers

6Our Rating

Was a big ask to unexpected come into the team on such a big occasion. Made the odd decent save, but looked hesitant in coming off his line on more than one occasion and will be disappointed at being caught off his line for the brilliantly executed second goal by Mitrovic.

6

Seamus Coleman

8Our Rating

Justified his selection as part of a back three. Looked solid throughout and made a couple of timely interceptions, particularly in the first half.

6

Dara O'Shea

7Our Rating

Looked very solid early on but was punished for a slight lapse in concentration for the first goal just before half-time. He did enough, however, to suggest he has a bright future at this level.

6

Ciaran Clark

6Our Rating

Again, had some really encouraging moments in the early stages, but failed to win the header for the first goal and was also out-jumped by Mitrovic for the third.

6

Enda Stevens

6Our Rating

Got forward well but couldn't provide the killer pass at key moments before reverting to left-sided centre-back once James McClean came on.

6

Matt Doherty

6Our Rating

Worked hard and was more comfortable in his favoured wing-back role, but like Stevens, his delivery let him down at times.

6

Josh Cullen

7Our Rating

Started really well, always looking for the ball and sweeping up nicely in front of the back four. He faded slightly as the game wore on and gave a sloppy pass in the build-up to the third Serbia goal.

6

Jayson Molumby

6Our Rating

Showed plenty of energy and aggression, but perhaps didn't do enough on the ball before being replaced by Jeff Hendrick in the second half.

6

Alan Browne

8Our Rating

A deserved winner of Ireland's man-of-the-match award -- took his goal really well and showed great energy before somewhat harshly being substituted late on.

6

Callum Robinson

7Our Rating

Provided an excellent cross for the opening goal and was generally a nuisance for Serbia's backline, holding the ball up well and winning free kicks, though he also gave it away cheaply a few times.

6

Aaron Connolly

6Our Rating

There were times where his lack of match sharpness showed, though he was still a threat and was unlucky not to win a penalty in the second half before being replaced by Shane Long.

6

Subs: A mixed bag. Jeff Hendrick, James McClean and Robbie Brady struggled to make an impact in their limited time on the pitch, though Shane Long and James Collins combined well for the second Ireland goal. 6

