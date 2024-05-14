Aki, Sheehan, and JGP nominated for players' player of the year

BUNDEE AKI, DAN Sheehan, and Jamison Gibson-Park have been nominated for the men’s 15s players’ player of the year title at the 2024 Rugby Players Ireland [RPI] awards.



The Connacht centre, Leinster hooker, and Leinster scrum-half have all been outstanding for their provinces and for Ireland over the past season, with that form now recognised by their peers.

Gibson-Park has continued to grow as a force in the number nine jersey, earning worldwide praise for his form, but powerful midfielder Aki has been playing the rugby of his career, while Sheehan is now one of the leading hookers in the game.

The RPI awards will take place on 22 May, with Joe McCarthy, Jack Crowley, and Tom Ahern nominated for the men’s young player of the year honour.

Munster man Crowley took over as Ireland’s first-choice out-half this year, while Leinster lock McCarthy also earned his position as a starter for Andy Farrell’s side. Dynamic Munster lock/flanker Ahern has impressed for his province and trained with Ireland.

Meanwhile, Brittany Hogan, Aoibheann Reilly, and Aoife Wafer are the nominees for the women’s 15s players’ player of the year following their performances for Ireland in the WXV and Six Nations.

Wafer has burst onto the scene in the back row to impressive effect, Reilly has been important for Ireland at scrum-half, while Hogan has brought physicality in the back row.

Wafer has also been nominated in the young player of the year category alongside Ireland wing Katie Corrigan and out-half Dannah O’Brien.

In what is sure to be another hotly-contested award, Terry Kennedy, Harry McNulty, and Zac Ward are the nominees for men’s 7s player of the year for their efforts in Ireland’s superb SVNS Series campaign.

Megan Burns, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, and Béibhinn Parsons are up for the women’s 7s player of the year title.

2024 Rugby Players Ireland awards nominees:

BDO Ireland men’s XVs players’ player of the year:

Bundee Aki

Jamison Gibson-Park

Dan Sheehan

Strata Financials women’s XVs players’ player of the year:

Brittany Hogan

Aoibheann Reilly

Aoife Wafer

Nevin Spence Men’s XVs young player of the year:

Tom Ahern Munster Rugby

Jack Crowley Munster Rugby

Joe McCarthy Leinster Rugby

Energia women’s XVs young player of the year:

Katie Corrigan Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster Rugby

Dannah O’Brien Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster Rugby

Aoife Wafer Blackrock College RFC/Leinster Rugby

MSL Mercedes-Benz Ballsbridge mens’ XVs try of the year:

Craig Casey – Leinster v Munster, United Rugby Championship

James Lowe – Ireland v Scotland, Rugby World Cup

Calvin Nash – France v Ireland, Guinness Six Nations

AIB Corporate Banking womens’ XVs try of the year:

Katie Corrigan – Ireland v Italy, Guinness Six Nations

Katie Corrigan – Ireland v Wales, Guinness Six Nations

Aoife Wafer – Ireland v Wales, Guinness Six Nations

Triton Lake men’s 7s player of the year:

Terry Kennedy

Harry McNulty

Zac Ward

Triton Lake women’s 7s player of the year:

Megan Burns

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

Béibhinn Parsons