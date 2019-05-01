This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 1 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pochettino defends medical staff over handling of Vertonghen head injury

The defender was left bloodied following an aerial clash during the Champions League game against Ajax.

By The42 Team Wednesday 1 May 2019, 12:16 PM
56 minutes ago 1,172 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4614544
Defender Jan Vertonhgen leaving the pitch with a member of Tottenham Hotspur's medical staff.
Defender Jan Vertonhgen leaving the pitch with a member of Tottenham Hotspur's medical staff.
Defender Jan Vertonhgen leaving the pitch with a member of Tottenham Hotspur's medical staff.

MAURICIO POCHETTINO SAID the medical staff are “the bosses” as he defended Tottenham’s doctors in light of criticism following Jan Vertonghen’s sickening head injury.

Vertonghen was left bloodied following an aerial clash with Tottenham team-mate Toby Alderweireld and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana in last night’s 1-0 Champions League semi-final first-leg defeat.

The Spurs defender received lengthy treatment and he attempted to play on after being cleared to return, but he struggled to leave the pitch moments later amid distressing scenes of the Belgium international being on unsteady legs by the touchline.

Tuesday’s incident raised further calls for an independent doctor to be introduced, with FifPro and the World Players Association urging Fifa to implement a “concussion bin” after worrying scenes involving Fabian Schar, David Ospina and Anthony Lopes this season.

Pochettino was asked about Vertonghen and the concussion protocol – which allows for a three-minute assessment – and he told reporters: “I was not involved. It was the doctor’s decision. It’s so important that the rules and the protocols are there and our medical staff followed the protocols.

“The referee asked and the action we needed to take was to take him out because he did not feel well. Now he is okay, now he is good. He was walking away [from the stadium], he was more relaxed. You need to keep eyes watching him and monitor him because it was a big knock but at the moment he is okay.

“First of all, we must protect the player’s [health]. Our medical staff followed the protocol and they decided it was possible to restart the game and possible for Jan to play again. But, of course, Jan started to feel unwell and we needed to change him.

“Of course, I was worried. That is normal because for me the most important is the health of the player. If they say to me ‘change’, I am not going to doubt that. In that type of situation, the medical staff are the bosses. Never am I going to question them.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie