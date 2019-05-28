This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 28 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pocock calls an end to his time with Brumbies and chases World Cup fitness

The Wallabies back row is struggling with a calf issue and his club have been unable to put a time frame on his return.

By AFP Tuesday 28 May 2019, 2:00 AM
1 hour ago 345 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4657108
Pocock in Brumbies gear in February.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Pocock in Brumbies gear in February.
Pocock in Brumbies gear in February.
Image: AAP/PA Images

INJURY-PLAGUED AUSTRALIAN great David Pocock retired from Super Rugby today, but is hanging on to his World Cup dreams as he fights to be fit for the competition in Japan.

Pocock, 31, has failed to shake off a calf injury that has dogged his season with the ACT Brumbies and there had been speculation he would sit out the rest of the season to ensure he can play in the World Cup in September.

“After 13 years of professional rugby, I’m looking forward to the challenges the rest of this year holds and also thinking about what comes next,” Pocock said in a statement released by the Brumbies.

The Canberra side said Pocock’s injury is a “rare calf strain that is unfortunately not progressing as hoped and needs further time to heal”.

“No exact timeframe for a return to playing can be provided at this stage,” the club added.

Pocock, who has twice won Australia’s top rugby union award, the John Eales Medal, has a contract with the Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan after the World Cup. 

The 77-Test veteran will not seek a new contract with Australian Rugby after it runs out this year, but will remain eligible to play for the Wallabies due to “Giteau’s Law”, which allows players with 60 caps who have played seven Super Rugby seasons to continue to be eligible for national selection after they move overseas.

Pocock has yet to call time on his international career, but he told the Canberra Times: “I haven’t put anything in stone, but I think that’s it.

I feel like I’ve put a lot into my rugby, I’ve got a huge amount out of it and I’m very grateful for the opportunities I’ve had. But there’s plenty of other stuff out there to do, and it’s time to start stepping into whatever that’s going to be.”

Born in Zimbabwe, Pocock started playing rugby at as an eight-year-old before his family fled the African nation and moved to Brisbane when Robert Mugabe’s government enforced radical land seizures.

The Super Rugby veteran made his debut for the Western Force in 2006 just weeks after turning 18, and went on collect 69 caps with the Force over seven years before moving to the Brumbies in 2013.

His early years with the Brumbies were derailed by injuries, but in 2015 he collected a swathe of awards after a strong season, and finishes his Super Rugby career with 112 appearances and 19 tries.

A master of the breakdown, Pocock was one of the stars for Australia at the World Cups in 2011 and 2015 and became the 79th Wallabies captain in 2012 at age 23.

Gavan Casey is joined by Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell for a review of the 2018/19 season, and cast an eye forward to next year and the Rugby World Cup in Japan.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie