De Gea and Pogba both ruled out of Man United's clash with Liverpool on Sunday

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER has confirmed David de Gea and Paul Pogba will miss Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Goalkeeper De Gea appeared to suffer a groin injury during Spain’s 1-1 draw with Sweden in Euro 2020 qualifying on Tuesday.

Pogba, meanwhile, has been hampered by an ankle injury this season and played only twice for United in September.

He had taken part in warm-weather training in Dubai this week but will also be reduced to the role of spectator as United aim to deal their great rivals a first league defeat of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently top of the Premier League with eight wins in as many games, while United sit 12th with just two wins so far this season.

