Bordeaux prop cited for allegedly grasping Pollock's throat

BORDEAUX PROP JEFFERSON Poirot has been cited for allegedly grasping Northampton back row Henry Pollock’s throat in the immediate aftermath of the Champions Cup final last weekend.

Poirot and other Bordeaux players were involved in an exchange with Pollock after the final whistle of their 28-20 victory in Cardiff last weekend.

20-year-old Pollock and Northampton were aggrieved following the incident, which has now led to a citing against Poirot.

Northampton director of rugby Phil Dowson said there had been “foul play” involved and that the match officials had assured Saints the incident would be dealt with.

Bordeaux out-half Matthieu Jalibert revealed that he and his team-mates had felt Pollock and Northampton had disrespected them in the build-up to the final.

“I told him that he didn’t know our club,” Jalibert told the BBC. “They said some things in the press that we didn’t really appreciate.

“They said that we were a club of mercenaries who are here for the money. I just told him that he doesn’t know our history, where we came from and that he must respect all clubs. I know it is their way of preparing for matches, but they must have respect too.”

Poirot will face an independent disciplinary hearing on Thursday for allegedly contravening Law 9.27: A player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship.

“EPCR has received a citing complaint against the Union Bordeaux-Bègles prop, Jefferson Poirot (No 1), following the Investec Champions Cup final match between Northampton Saints and Union Bordeaux-Bègles at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, 24 May,” reads a statement from EPCR.

“Poirot is alleged to have committed an act contrary to good sportsmanship towards the Northampton Saints Number 8, Henry Pollock, shortly after the final whistle in contravention of Law 9.27; in that he is alleged to have grasped the throat of Henry Pollock in a way that was dangerous and had the potential to cause serious harm.

“The complaint was made by the match Citing Commissioner, Tim Lowry (Ireland).

“Law 9.27 A player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship.

“Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.27 carries the following sanction entry points for offending of this nature: Low-end – 4 week/matches; Mid-range – 8 weeks/matches; Top-end 12-52 weeks/matches.

“Simon Thomas (Wales, Chair), Marcello D’Orey (Portugal) and Val Toma (Romania) have been appointed as the independent Disciplinary Committee for the hearing, which will take place by video conference on Thursday 29 May.”

Meanwhile, Bath flanker Sam Underhill has been cited for a high tackle in his side’s Challenge Cup final victory against Lyon on Friday.

Underhill was only yellow carded by referee Hollie Davidson for the tackle but the citing commissioner, Philippe Lenne, believes it met the red card threshold.

Underhill will face a disciplinary hearing tomorrow.