BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 30 March 2021
Advertisement

Poland’s preparations for England clash hit by more Covid-19 cases and disruption

Two more players and the media officer have tested positive ahead of tomorrow’s qualifier against England, with Lewandowski out injured.

By Press Association Tuesday 30 Mar 2021, 10:26 AM
34 minutes ago 408 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5395651
Grzegorz Krychowiak is one of four players to have tested positive over the past few days.
Image: PA
Grzegorz Krychowiak is one of four players to have tested positive over the past few days.
Grzegorz Krychowiak is one of four players to have tested positive over the past few days.
Image: PA

POLAND’S PREPARATIONS FOR their World Cup qualifier against England have suffered a further blow after they reported two more positive cases of coronavirus.

Grzegorz Krychowiak and Kamil Piątkowski have contracted Covid-19, as confirmed in the latest round of testing ahead of Wednesday’s match at Wembley.

The Polish Football Association’s media officer Jakub Kwiatkowski has also tested positive.

Kwiatkowski tweeted: “The Polish national team has undergone further tests for the presence of coronavirus. Unfortunately, the results of Grzegorz Krychowiak and Kamil Piątkowski are positive.

“Due to the fact that Krychowiak is a recovering man, we started talks with Uefa in order to clarify the matter and admit the match.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The media officer added in another tweet: “Unfortunately, my test result was positive as well. The remaining members of the training staff had negative results.”

It is a blow for Paulo Sousa’s team, with star striker Robert Lewandowski out injured and Mateusz Klich and Lukasz Skorupski also testing positive for coronavirus in the last few days.

Lewandowski’s absence will be a big blow in London, after the 32-year-old damaged knee ligaments against Andorra last week.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie