Poll: Who will win today's All-Ireland football quarter-finals?

THERE’S TWO MORE All-Ireland senior football championship quarter-finals down for decision in Croke Park this afternoon.

Who will be joining Galway and Armagh in the last four?

Donegal and Louth go head-to-head first, before Kerry and Derry do battle.

Louth are in their first-ever All-Ireland quarter-final after defeating Cork last weekend, while Jim McGuinness’ Donegal progressed as group winners.

2023 finalists Kerry did likewise, as Derry reignited their season with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Mayo in the preliminary quarter-finals. This is a rematch of last year’s semi-final, which the Kingdom won by two points.

How will things go this time around? And what about the earlier game?

