Ryan McHugh, Sam Mulroy, David Clifford and Conor Glass should all be key players for their counties today. Inpho.
Call it

Poll: Who will win today's All-Ireland football quarter-finals?

It’s Donegal v Louth and Kerry v Derry in Croke Park.
9.01am, 30 Jun 2024
541
0

THERE’S TWO MORE All-Ireland senior football championship quarter-finals down for decision in Croke Park this afternoon.

Who will be joining Galway and Armagh in the last four?

Donegal and Louth go head-to-head first, before Kerry and Derry do battle.

Louth are in their first-ever All-Ireland quarter-final after defeating Cork last weekend, while Jim McGuinness’ Donegal progressed as group winners.

2023 finalists Kerry did likewise, as Derry reignited their season with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Mayo in the preliminary quarter-finals. This is a rematch of last year’s semi-final, which the Kingdom won by two points.

How will things go this time around? And what about the earlier game?

Let us know your predictions by voting in our poll and commenting below.

Who do you think will win today’s All-Ireland quarter-finals?


Poll Results:

Donegal and Kerry (93)
Donegal and Derry (27)
Louth and Kerry (11)
Louth and Derry (6)

Emma Duffy
