James Crombie/INPHO Monaghan and Dublin will do battle again in the first of this year's semi-finals.
Poll: Who will win this weekend's All-Ireland senior football semi-finals?
Dublin and Monaghan meet in Croke Park on Saturday evening, before Kerry and Derry face off on Sunday.
1 hour ago

AFTER SOMETHING OF a damp squib on quarter-finals weekend, we’re down to the final four in the All-Ireland senior football championship.

On Saturday evening, Dessie Farrell’s Dublin will be bidding to book their place in a first All-Ireland final since 2020.

But to do so, they will have to overcome a Monaghan side desperate to overcome their own 93-year wait which stretches all the way back to their defeat to Kerry in the 1930 decider.

Then on Sunday, it’s the turn of the reigning All-Ireland champions Kerry who have their sights set on successfully defending Sam Maguire for the first time since 2007.

Back-to-back Ulster champions Derry — who haven’t been back to the big dance since their unforgettable All-Ireland win 30 years ago — might have something to say about that.

Who will win this weekend’s All-Ireland senior football semi finals?


Poll Results:

Dublin and Kerry (395)
Dublin and Derry (61)
Monaghan and Derry (44)
Monaghan and Kerry (24)




The 42 Team
