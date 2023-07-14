Poll: Who will win this weekend's All-Ireland senior football semi-finals?

AFTER SOMETHING OF a damp squib on quarter-finals weekend, we’re down to the final four in the All-Ireland senior football championship.

On Saturday evening, Dessie Farrell’s Dublin will be bidding to book their place in a first All-Ireland final since 2020.

But to do so, they will have to overcome a Monaghan side desperate to overcome their own 93-year wait which stretches all the way back to their defeat to Kerry in the 1930 decider.

Then on Sunday, it’s the turn of the reigning All-Ireland champions Kerry who have their sights set on successfully defending Sam Maguire for the first time since 2007.

Back-to-back Ulster champions Derry — who haven’t been back to the big dance since their unforgettable All-Ireland win 30 years ago — might have something to say about that.

