Poll: Should the Premier League season be declared null and void?

THE DEBATE HAS already started over whether the Premier League season should be declared null and void as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and the serious disruption it has caused to the schedule.

On Friday, the English domestic season was officially suspended until 3 April “at the earliest,” though some critics have suggested that the proposed return date is optimistic in the extreme, with an article in The Independent earlier this week suggesting football could be facing a shutdown until September.

The resulting chaos has led some people, including West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady, to suggest the season should be declared null and void if the season cannot be completed.

If that happens, it would prevent Liverpool from being crowned Premier League champions, while sparing West Ham and others from potential relegation.

In addition, in-form Championship sides such as Leeds would miss out on possible promotion to the top flight.

Conversely, others such as former Reds defender Jamie Carragher have argued the season must be finished irrespective of how long the campaign is delayed.

What do you think? Should the Premier League be declared null and void?

