Poll: Should the Premier League season be declared null and void?

West Ham chairman Karren Brady has suggested as much, but others disagree.

By The42 Team Sunday 15 Mar 2020, 10:12 PM
14 minutes ago 1,231 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5047342
The Premier League trophy (file pic).
Image: Nigel French
The Premier League trophy (file pic).
The Premier League trophy (file pic).
Image: Nigel French

THE DEBATE HAS already started over whether the Premier League season should be declared null and void as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and the serious disruption it has caused to the schedule.

On Friday, the English domestic season was officially suspended until 3 April “at the earliest,” though some critics have suggested that the proposed return date is optimistic in the extreme, with an article in The Independent earlier this week suggesting football could be facing a shutdown until September.

The resulting chaos has led some people, including West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady, to suggest the season should be declared null and void if the season cannot be completed.

If that happens, it would prevent Liverpool from being crowned Premier League champions, while sparing West Ham and others from potential relegation.

In addition, in-form Championship sides such as Leeds would miss out on possible promotion to the top flight.

Conversely, others such as former Reds defender Jamie Carragher have argued the season must be finished irrespective of how long the campaign is delayed.

What do you think? Should the Premier League be declared null and void?


Poll Results:

No (155)
Yes (121)
Other (please specify in the comments section below) (4)



The42 is on Instagram!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Reads

15.03.20 Carragher criticises Brady's proposal to leave Premier League season null and void
14.03.20 'Just because there's no live sport, that doesn't mean we're stopping' - Sports media versus the shutdown
13.03.20 Nigel Pearson 'totally underwhelmed by lack of leadership' from Boris Johnson

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
