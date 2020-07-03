Ronan Curtis strike keeps Portsmouth's promotion hopes alive

Curtis (not pictured): 14 goals for Portsmouth this season. Source: Andrew Matthews

Portsmouth 1-1 Oxford United

RONAN CURTIS’S 14TH goal of the season kept Portsmouth’s promotion hopes alive in the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final.

The Ireland striker drilled home the game’s opening goal shortly after the half-hour mark to give the hosts the lead at Fratton Park.

Ronan Curtis fired Portsmouth into the lead but Oxford have since hit back through Marcus Browne!



Watch all the action live on Sky Sports Football! 📺 pic.twitter.com/3TRokJjPjZ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 3, 2020

But Pompey’s lead was short-lived as Marcus Browne equalised before the break, dribbling from inside his own half before beating Alex Bass with a low shot from outside the area.

A fine individual effort from Marcus Browne means the scores are level at the break!



Watch the second half live on Sky Sports Football! 📺 pic.twitter.com/biPk9q4b11 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 3, 2020

The second leg takes place at the Kassam Stadium on Monday, with the winners to face either Wycombe Wanderers or Fleetwood Town in the play-off final on 13 July.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!