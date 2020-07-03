Ronan Curtis strike keeps Portsmouth's promotion hopes alive

Portsmouth 1-1 Oxford United
RONAN CURTIS’S 14TH goal of the season kept Portsmouth’s promotion hopes alive in the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final.
The Ireland striker drilled home the game’s opening goal shortly after the half-hour mark to give the hosts the lead at Fratton Park.
But Pompey’s lead was short-lived as Marcus Browne equalised before the break, dribbling from inside his own half before beating Alex Bass with a low shot from outside the area.
The second leg takes place at the Kassam Stadium on Monday, with the winners to face either Wycombe Wanderers or Fleetwood Town in the play-off final on 13 July.
