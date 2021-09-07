Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 7 September 2021
Portugal still in control of Ireland's qualifying group after win over Azerbaijan

It finished 3-0 in Baku.

By The42 Team Tuesday 7 Sep 2021, 7:25 PM
7 minutes ago 252 Views 0 Comments
Diogo Jota (file photo).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Diogo Jota (file photo).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PORTUGAL STRENGTHENED THEIR grip on Group A in the World Cup qualifying with a 3-0 win away against Azerbaijan this evening.

The two teams, who Ireland have both played in the last week, faced off in Baku with Portugal’s victory leaving them three points clear at the top of the table, ahead of Serbia.

Azerbaijan are bottom with Stephen Kenny’s Ireland side only ahead on them on goal difference. After Saturday’s 1-1 draw in Dublin, the home team were hoping to get off to a positive start but they conceded two first-half goals.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva put Portugal ahead in the 26th minute with Andre Silva doubling their advantage in the 31st minute to leave them in front 2-0 at half-time.

With Cristiano Ronaldo out injured, Portugal stayed in control and added a thrid goal in the second half with Liverpool’s Diogo Jota rounding off the scoring in the 75th minute.

