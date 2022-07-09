Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Saturday 9 July 2022
Advertisement

Portugal fight from two goals down to earn draw against Switzerland

Both sides face an uphill task to reach the knockout stages in a group alongside defending champions the Netherlands and Sweden.

By AFP Saturday 9 Jul 2022, 8:53 PM
54 minutes ago 629 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5812886
Portugal's Jessica Silva (left) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Uefa Women's Euro 2022 Group C match at Leigh Sports Village, Wigan.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Portugal's Jessica Silva (left) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Uefa Women's Euro 2022 Group C match at Leigh Sports Village, Wigan.
Portugal's Jessica Silva (left) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Uefa Women's Euro 2022 Group C match at Leigh Sports Village, Wigan.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PORTUGAL FOUGHT back from conceding twice in the first five minutes to snatch a point from their Euro 2022 opener with a 2-2 draw against Switzerland.

Both sides face an uphill task to reach the knockout stages in a group alongside defending champions the Netherlands and Sweden, who are the highest ranked team in the tournament.

The Swiss looked set to give themselves a shot with a blistering start as Coumba Sow fired in a fine strike before Rahel Kiwic headed in from a free-kick.

Portugal would not even have qualified had it not been for Russia’s expulsion due to the invasion of Ukraine.

But they proved they are not just in England to make up the numbers by scoring twice in seven second-half minutes to take a point.

Diana Gomes bundled the ball in on the hour mark and Jessica Silva provided a deft touch to Tatiana Pinto’s cross to level.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie