Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 20 July 2021
Advertisement

Potential opportunity for Irish international as Begovic leaves Bournemouth

Mark Travers could be set for a run in the first team following the Bosnia international’s departure.

By Press Association Tuesday 20 Jul 2021, 9:04 PM
1 hour ago 2,907 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5500946
Asmir Begovic (file pic).
Image: PA
Asmir Begovic (file pic).
Asmir Begovic (file pic).
Image: PA

EVERTON HAVE signed Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic in a move that could create an opportunity for Ireland international Mark Travers to get a run in the first team.

Having made Andros Townsend their first signing of the day, the Toffees then brought in experienced goalkeeper Begovic to provide extra competition for first choice Jordan Pickford. The 34-year-old has signed a 12-month deal with the option of a further year.

The two signings are Everton’s first since the appointment of Rafael Benitez as manager.

Former Stoke and Chelsea keeper Begovic has made 252 Premier League appearances in his career. He joined Bournemouth for £10million in 2017 and, although his spell on the south coast was punctuated by loan spells at FK Qarabag and AC Milan, he was restored as first choice in the Championship last season.

The Bosnian, who has 63 international caps, intends to push Pickford for a place.

He said: “I think the goalkeeping group here is fantastic. We’re going to push each other every single day and set those standards in training.

“I’m definitely here to compete and to try to help this team in any way I can.”

22-year-old Travers spent last season largely as back-up goalkeeper to Begovic.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Kildare native played eight times on loan at Swindon, but his spell there was cut short, after an injury suffered by Begovic, though the Irishman still did not get a chance to play for the remainder of the season in the Championship.

The 34-year-old’s departure means Travers is now the only goalkeeper in the Cherries’ squad with senior experience, though boss Scott Park is expected to bolster his options in that area, with Newcastle’s Freddie Woodman one player recently linked with a move.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie