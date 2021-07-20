Potential opportunity for Irish international as Begovic leaves Bournemouth

EVERTON HAVE signed Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic in a move that could create an opportunity for Ireland international Mark Travers to get a run in the first team.

Having made Andros Townsend their first signing of the day, the Toffees then brought in experienced goalkeeper Begovic to provide extra competition for first choice Jordan Pickford. The 34-year-old has signed a 12-month deal with the option of a further year.

The two signings are Everton’s first since the appointment of Rafael Benitez as manager.

Former Stoke and Chelsea keeper Begovic has made 252 Premier League appearances in his career. He joined Bournemouth for £10million in 2017 and, although his spell on the south coast was punctuated by loan spells at FK Qarabag and AC Milan, he was restored as first choice in the Championship last season.

The Bosnian, who has 63 international caps, intends to push Pickford for a place.

He said: “I think the goalkeeping group here is fantastic. We’re going to push each other every single day and set those standards in training.

“I’m definitely here to compete and to try to help this team in any way I can.”

22-year-old Travers spent last season largely as back-up goalkeeper to Begovic.

The Kildare native played eight times on loan at Swindon, but his spell there was cut short, after an injury suffered by Begovic, though the Irishman still did not get a chance to play for the remainder of the season in the Championship.

The 34-year-old’s departure means Travers is now the only goalkeeper in the Cherries’ squad with senior experience, though boss Scott Park is expected to bolster his options in that area, with Newcastle’s Freddie Woodman one player recently linked with a move.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy