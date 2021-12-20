Champions Rovers begin title defence against UCD as 2022 Premier Division fixtures confirmed

CHAMPIONS SHAMROCK ROVERS will begin their title defence against UCD in 2022, as the fixtures for the new Premier Division were announced today.

The 2022 campaign will begin on Friday, 18 February with four rounds of fixtures across a 36-game calendar that will conclude on Friday, 4 November.

There will be no fixtures during the international windows in March and September while Monday night fixtures will be played on 28 February, 14 March, 18 April and 23 May. The season will conclude with the Extra.ie FAI Cup final on 13 November.

Rovers will commence their Premier Division season with a home tie against UCD, while FAI Cup winners St Patrick’s Athletic are away to promoted Shelbourne on the opening weekend.

Finn Harps will host Drogheda United, Dundalk will entertain Derry City at Oriel Park and Sligo Rovers are at home to Bohemians in the remaining fixtures.

“The publication of the fixture list marks the start of the new season for many fans,” said League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon.

“We have already seen very impressive season ticket sales across many of our clubs and we look forward to a competitive and compelling Premier Division in 2022.

“Recognising the expanding UEFA club competition calendar, the growing presence of international footballers in our League now and this being a FIFA World Cup year, we sat down with the clubs, managers, players, PFA Ireland and our own National League committee before finalising this schedule.

“I wish all our clubs well for the new season and would again like to thank SSE Airtricity for their continuing support of the League of Ireland as we look ahead with great anticipation to the 2022 campaign.”

The President’s Cup fixture between SSE Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers and Extra.ie FAI Cup winners St Patrick’s Athletic will again serve as the curtain raiser to the new season with the game to be played on the weekend beginning on 11 February.

The venue, date and kick-off time will be announced after Christmas.

All SSE Airtricity Premier Division games will be broadcast live across traditional outlets and LOITV next season with details to be announced early in the new year.

A full list of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixtures can be accessed here.