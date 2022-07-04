Membership : Access or Sign Up
Premier League footballer reportedly arrested in London on suspicion of rape

A man in his 20s is being questioned by Metropolitan Police officers over an alleged attack last month, it was reported.

By Press Association Monday 4 Jul 2022, 11:11 PM
1 hour ago 3,088 Views 0 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A PREMIER LEAGUE footballer has reportedly been arrested in north London on suspicion of rape.

The man, who is in his 20s but cannot be named for legal reasons, was being questioned by police over an alleged attack which was said to have taken place in June, according to the Telegraph.

Scotland Yard confirmed in a statement that a suspect had been taken into custody on Monday after being arrested at an address in Barnet.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “On July 4, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police.

“It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022.”

The force statement added the suspect “was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody where he remains.

“Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

