Premier League referee Mike Dean celebrates as Tranmere prevail

Mike Dean in the Tranmere away end tonight. 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/gHCoUqR8Ef — football.london (@Football_LDN) May 13, 2019

PREMIER LEAGUE REFEREE Mike Dean was among those celebrating after Tranmere Rovers beat Forest Green in the League Two play-off semi-final last night.

Wirral native Dean, who became the first referee in the English top flight to issue 100 red cards in his career after dismissing Man United player Ashley Young last month, was spotted in the away end celebrating, as Tranmere drew 1-1 on the night and progressed 2-1 on aggregate.

Joseph Mills levelled the tie on aggregate when he scored after 12 minutes, before James Norwood equalised with what proved to be the decisive goal in the tie.

The hosts were hampered by the dismissal of Carl Winchester for a second booking on 67 minutes, and ultimately could not find a goal needed to bring the game to extra-time.

Micky Mellon’s side will face Newport County in the final, with Irish pair Padraig Amond and Mark O’Brien helping the team overcome Mansfield in the semis.

