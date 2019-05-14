This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Premier League referee Mike Dean celebrates as Tranmere prevail

Micky Mellon’s side will face Newport County in the final of the League Two play-offs.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 14 May 2019, 9:50 AM
35 minutes ago 1,275 Views 2 Comments
PREMIER LEAGUE REFEREE Mike Dean was among those celebrating after Tranmere Rovers beat Forest Green in the League Two play-off semi-final last night.

Wirral native Dean, who became the first referee in the English top flight to issue 100 red cards in his career after dismissing Man United player Ashley Young last month, was spotted in the away end celebrating, as Tranmere drew 1-1 on the night and progressed 2-1 on aggregate.

Joseph Mills levelled the tie on aggregate when he scored after 12 minutes, before James Norwood equalised with what proved to be the decisive goal in the tie.

The hosts were hampered by the dismissal of Carl Winchester for a second booking on 67 minutes, and ultimately could not find a goal needed to bring the game to extra-time.

Micky Mellon’s side will face Newport County in the final, with Irish pair Padraig Amond and Mark O’Brien helping the team overcome Mansfield in the semis.

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie